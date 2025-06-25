Mother Believes Her Two Teens Were Abducted By Cult As Part Of Prophecy In Monteview, Idaho

A “very concerned” Idaho mother, Elizabeth Roundy, 51, believes that her two teen children were abducted by a cult in Monteview. Reportedly, the kidnappers are members of a cult led by the imprisoned cult leader Warren Jeffs. Reportedly, he issued a disturbing prophecy that might have led to the alleged abduction.

According to East Idaho News, the children were allegedly abducted on Sunday, June 22. After returning from Bible class, Roundy was unable to find her children, Allen Larand Fischer, 13, and Rachelle Leray Fischer, 15.

“My children asked if they could go down to the shop to get on the internet so they could watch videos while I went to the class,” Roundy told the outlet. “I allowed them to do it, and that wasn’t very smart of me. I let them go down there, and when I came back to get them, they were gone. Somebody came by the shop and hauled off with them.”

The FLDS Church

That “somebody” Roundy mentioned, according to her, is possibly members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS Church). Having been exiled from the cult in 2020, Elizabeth Roundy fought in court for the custody of her three children. In 2021, she was awarded full custody, but her nightmare didn’t stop there.

As reported by ABC4, on January 1, 2023, Elintra Dee Fischer, Roudy’s 18-year-old daughter, was reported missing. Now, with her two other children missing, Roundy believes that it was actually Elintra who left with Allen and Rachelle. She affirms that three returned to the FLDS Church, which practices polygamy.

“I believe they could have been watching and it’s my guess that they were lingering around in the neighborhood somewhere waiting for a chance to grab the children,” Roundy told East Idaho News. “I’ve seen their vehicles driving past my place, up and down the roads, even past the shop the kids got picked up at just barely on Friday.”

The reason behind the alleged abduction, according to Roundy, is to fulfil a prophecy given by the cult leader, the convicted rapist and child sex offender, Warren Jeffs. While serving a life sentence, it is believed that Jeffs still leads the church, even from prison.

A Prophecy

Reportedly, in August 2022, the jailed Jeffs revealed in his prophecy that the FLDS Church members needed to “consecrate and return their children to the church by any means necessary and prepare them for the end of times.”

Elizabeth Roundy believes her children were “brainwashed” to believe she was a bad person. She also stated that her children were willing to return to the cult “because they think that it’s their salvation.”

“Wherever they’re at, they’re in hiding. But I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re close by and waiting until things settle down,” Roundy told East Idaho News. “They hope things settle down a little, and then they’ll maybe take them (somewhere else).”

As per the Daily Mail, authorities believe that the teens are on their way to Mendon, Utah. Reportedly, that’s the location of the FLDS community they used to be part of.

Rachelle and Allen were wearing traditional FLDS Church clothing at the time of their disappearance. Reportedly, Rachelle was wearing a dark green prairie dress. She has brown braided hair and blue eyes. Meanwhile, Allen was wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans, and black slip-on shoes. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.