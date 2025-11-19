‘Unexpected’ Star’s Infant Son Hospitalized After Falling off Bed

Myrka Cantu from Unexpected shared that her infant son was recently hospitalized, fracturing his skull after falling off their shared bed.

The 22-year-old TLC reality TV personality posted a video on Instagram on Saturday after her 10-month-old son, Alejandro, fell off the bed and was hospitalized. Cantu revealed that her son sustained a fractured skull after falling from the bed they had been co-sleeping in.

“Now, I’m always one that says do what is easiest for you and for your kids, and I’ve always defended co-sleep if it’s for your sanity and what is easier for you, if it’s done safely,” Cantu explained in the footage.

“Definitely should have taken the fact that he’s crawling into consideration when co-sleeping,” she added. “I woke up in the middle of the night. I don’t know if he started playing or if he was sleep-crawling, and he straight up fell off the bed.”

Myrka Cantu Explained Despite His Skull Fracture, Her Son Hasn’t Needed Pain Medication

The Unexpected star, who appeared in Season 4 of the show, stated that she took her son to the emergency room, after which he was transferred to a children’s hospital.

“He did fracture his skull, and he got a brain bleed. I’m not going to lie to y’all and tell y’all that I’ve been perfectly fine, because I’ve been crying like there’s absolutely no tomorrow,” Cantu explained. “I’m running on no sleep. Literally been awake for a full 48 hours at this point. I haven’t ate since 7 o’clock yesterday and I’m not f—ing hungry. I don’t understand how I could even possibly eat.”

Cantu added that her son is doing well and hasn’t needed any pain medication.

“He is doing extremely well, and it’s not something that surgery can fix or anything like that,” she insisted. “We haven’t even given him pain medication; they’ve just been giving him fluids and checking his vitals.”

Unexpected Cast Member Admits She Hesitated to Share Harrowing Moment with the World

In the caption of the candid post, a defiant Cantu admitted she hesitated to film the experience but felt it was a teaching moment that could help others.

“I really contemplated filming this, but shi[sic] just too real. Bring on the mom shaming at this point, I deserve it,” she admitted in the caption.

“[My son’s] the first one I have ever co-slept with as a baby, and I promise you he’s the last. As safe as I was, nothing could have prevented him falling off while we were asleep, other than him sleeping in his own crib ALONE,” she added. “My baby is so strong. I’m so inspired by him, and I know we will look back at this teaching moment and be grateful for it ONE DAY. For now, it’s FML and give me a FKN break.”

However, many of Cantu’s nearly 100,000 Instagram followers supported her for sharing.

“One thing about parenting is that baby is gonna fall off that damn bed,” one top comment read. “It’s happened to me, it’s happened to so many moms I know. And no one talks about the guilt that comes with that. But you honestly just live and learn. Praying for your family love!”