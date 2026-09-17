‘Unexpected’ Star Pleads Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

Casey Johnson, the father of Unexpected star Hunter Johnson, has pleaded guilty to assault charges. He appeared in an Arkansas court on August 18 to enter his plea. The court has 90 days to accept it.

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Starcasm reported that Johnson pleaded guilty to an amended charge of 2nd degree assault of a family or household member. A previous charge of 3rd degree endangering the welfare of a child was dropped as part of his plea deal.

During the 90 days, he is not allowed to have any “offensive contact or communication” with his estranged wife Brettney Johnson.

If he doesn’t violate any of the conditions, the assault charge will also be dropped.

Casey Johnson was arrested on July 23 in Arkansas by Van Buren police, Starcasm reported. He was booked on misdemeanor charges of domestic battering in the third degree and endangering the welfare of a minor in the third degree.

Johnson posted a $3,500 bond and was released hours after being booked.

The outlet reported that the minor in the case was a child with the initials RJ. Casey and Brettney have a daughter with those initials.

Brettney Johnson spoke about the incident in a long Facebook post on July 27, Starcasm shared.

In her post, Brettney accused Casey of stalking her, and after the couple split, threatening to end his life if she didn’t return.

She also shared that her estranged husband “ripped my door handle off to my driver seat,” and when he couldn’t get in that way, “climbed in the back seat.”

“I’ve never seen him like that. For the first time I was terrified of that man,” she said.

Ultimately, it was the couple’s daughter who helped get Casey arrested. The girl, who was in the car at the time of the incident, gave a statement to police. “What got him arrested came from his own daughter’s mouth,” she wrote.