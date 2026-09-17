Celebrity Dead at 22: Police Launch Suicide Investigation Into Duda Alves’ Death

Police have launched a suicide investigation following the death of internet celebrity Maria Eduarda Alves dos Santos, who went by Duda Alves online.

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The 22-year-old Brazilian content creator passed away on Sept. 13, according to PEOPLE. The outlet added that the lifestyle influencer was buried in São João Paulo II Parish in Brasília, Brazil, on Sept. 15.

Alves had avid fans online, with over 800,000 followers across her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Meanwhile. Civil Police of the Federal District told PEOPLE via a statement that the internet celebrity’s death is being investigated as a suicide. However, police declined to offer further details “in order to protect the privacy of the family.”

In some of her final posts online, Alves detailed a recent breast reduction procedure and its ongoing side effects. On Sept. 8, she shared that her surgery was still causing “a lot of pain.” She added that she had been “vomiting a lot and crying from the pain constantly” in the wake of the procedure.

Friends and Family Pay Tribute to Duda Alves

Her 19-year-old cousin, Geovana Alves, shared a heartbreaking tribute alongside several candid snapshots and videos from over the years. She called their time together full of “laughter, silly fights, secrets, trips, conversations, and so many dreams.”

“I will never forget everything we lived through. Every memory we shared will be kept in the most beautiful place in my heart,” she continued. “I hope you know how much you were loved. How much you are loved. And that, somehow, you can feel all the love that remains here.”

Fellow influencer Clarissa Pavie also paid tribute to her friend.

“What hurts me the most is knowing that you’ll never read this, but I’m comforted knowing that it’s from the heart,” she began in the post, which featured a carousel of content the friends created together.

“What a privilege it was to share some years of my life by her side, to follow her phases, her evolution, and to be able to accumulate so many beautiful memories that will be eternal, just like you,” she added in part. “Thank you for changing my life and for holding my hand when I needed you.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.