Unexpected Elton John Song Goes 4x Platinum 52 Years After Release

In what turned out to be a Christmas surprise, a 52-year-old Elton John song stepped into its fourth time being a Platinum record.

More than five decades after its debut, Elton John’s festive favourite “Step Into Christmas” has achieved a major modern milestone, becoming certified 4× platinum in the United Kingdom. A rare feat for a seasonal single originally released in 1973.

In a festive Instagram photo, the superstar singer confirmed the news, and had some appreciative words to say.

“A special Christmas present to me!” he began. In the photo, he is posing with his platinum records with a brilliant smile. “Step Into Christmas has gone platinum in the US and 4× platinum in the UK.”

“To think a song released over 50 years ago is still part of so many people’s festivities (and even sat in the UK Top 10 again this year!) is very special.”

He shared the news on December 23, 2025, right before the day the song is triumphing.

“Thank you to everyone who keeps stepping into Christmas, year after year!” he concluded.

“Step Into Christmas” Hit Its First U.S. Platinum While Having Reached Four In The U.K.

Elton John co-wrote “Step Into Christmas” with long-time collaborator Bernie Taupin. They first released the single in November 1973.

Interestingly, the song hit x3 Platinum in the U.K. around five decades after its release.

As a Brit, I can say that “Step Into Christmas” has been a solid holiday staple, year after year. And not just because the show Gavin And Stacey made the song even more iconic. Although I’m sure it helped. I can’t really think of one without the other these days…

The song also sat in the U.K.’s top 10 charts again. Wich, at that time of year, shouldn’t be a surprise whatsoever.

His fans hit the comments with waves of support. Most also took the chance to wish the singer a Merry Christmas.

“Thanks for the song Elton. It makes it so easy to keep stepping into Christmas,” wrote one.

“Congratulations EJ!! Love you and your family!! Merry Christmas!!” exclaimed another big fan.