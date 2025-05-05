Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Rejects Plea Deal Days Before Trial Set to Begin

Days before his highly anticipated trial began, Sean “Diddy” Combs was allegedly offered a plea deal that he ultimately rejected.

ABC News reported that Diddy formally rejected the government’s plea deal and spared himself the possibility of a prolonged prison sentence. The rap mogul’s trial began on May 5 with a jury selection.

Combs was arrested last fall and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and prostitution, where he was allegedly coercing women into prolonged sexual encounters known as “freak-offs.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey explained that the guilty plea deal would have reduced the amount of time Diddy would have spent in prison compared to a trial conviction on all counts. If convicted, he would face decades in prison.

More details about the plea deal have not been released.

Diddy previously pleaded not guilty early this year to a superseding indictment that charged him with forcing one of his employees into sexual acts.

Jury selection began on May 5, and the trial’s opening statement is planned for May 12. Federal prosecutors revealed they have approximately 20 potential witnesses, including three main alleged victims.

Comey, Emily Johnson, Mitzi Steiner, and Madison Smyer are part of the all-female prosecution team against Diddy.

Diddy is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Hires New Lawyer

Meanwhile, People reports that Diddy has added lawyer, Xavier R. Donaldson, to his legal team. The lawyer previously spent 24 years at a New York City law firm before starting his own practice in 2023.

Neama Rahmani, a California trial lawyer not involved in the case, told the media outlet that adding a new lawyer in a “long and complex case” like Diddy’s isn’t “uncommon.”

“Combs has always unlimited money, and the trial will last for weeks,” Rahmani explained. “So the defense may need the additional firepower. Some of the lawyers may also be handling the appeal if Combs is convicted and not the trial itself.”