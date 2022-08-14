Tyler Perry’s Touching Birthday Message To Meghan Markle Speaks To Her Resilience And Strength

Meghan Markle recently celebrated her 41st birthday, and one very special friend posted a tribute to the duchess on Instagram. Writer, director, and actor Tyler Perry praised Markle for her composure under the heavy media scrutiny she deals with every day.

Perry Praises Markle For ‘Endur[ing] Things That Would Have Broken A Lot Of People’

Perry posted a photo of Markle interacting with a young girl. The caption reads, “I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I’m so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan.”

Perry’s followers were quick to leave their own messages of support for the duchess in the comment section. “Beauty, strength, and grace! Happy Birthday Princess Meghan!” one person wrote. Another commented, “Thank you so much for your support of the Sussexes. I know, deep down, that they went through a harrowing experience escaping to freedom. Thanks.”

Perry’s Friendship With Markle And Harry

Some were surprised to see Perry’s birthday post for the Duchess of Cambridge, but many know that the pair have been close friends for years. When Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020, they first landed in Canada.

However, after the COVID-19 pandemic led to talk of shutting down the border between Canada and the US, the royal couple decided to make a permanent move to America. Perry sent his private jet to bring them to Los Angeles, and even gave them a place to stay.

The director offered up his own L.A. home to the family while he stayed in Georgia to work on his various film and TV projects. Markle and Harry have spoken about how helpful Perry’s support was in the first few months of their departure from the royal family.

In the Sussexes’ now-infamous 2021 Oprah interview, Markle said, “We needed a house and [Perry] offered security as well. So it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we are going to do.” The couple and Perry have remained close; he even appeared on Harry and Markle’s Archewell Audio podcast. Fans of the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were happy to see Perry’s supportive birthday message for Markle—and glad that she continues to have his support.

