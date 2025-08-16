Two Legendary Rock Bands Just Swapped Drummers

Two iconic ’90s rock bands are swapping drummers like it’s a backstage game of musical chairs.

Two months after bidding farewell to Josh Freese, the Foo Fighters have announced Nine Inch Nails’ Ilan Rubin as their new drummer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Not to be outdone, Nine Inch Nails picked up John Freese for their current tour, which kicked off on August 6. Freese previously played with NIN from 2005 and 2008. The drummer shared the news himself earlier this week on Instagram, reposting a bit from SPIN about the drummer switch-up.

Freese’s fans took to the comments to show their support for his new NIN gig.

“It is a huge upgrade from Foo Fighters,” one top comment read. “Foo Fighters are dad rock. NIN is still cool and relevant this far into their career, which says something about Trent and the people he works with. Just sayin. You’re a legend, Josh!” a second fan added.

Foo Fighters’ New Drummer was Inducted with NIN into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020

Meanwhile, Rubin has toured with Nine Inch Nails since 2009 and was part of their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2020. He has also drummed for Paramore, Angels & Airwaves, and Danny Elfman.

A Hollywood Reporter source stated that Rubin had committed to Nine Inch Nails for the year but informed Trent Reznor last week that he had “accepted a job with another band.”

The Foo Fighters welcomed Josh Freese as their drummer in 2023. This followed the tragic loss of their longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins. However, after two years with the band, Freese announced in May that he had been let go.

Dave Grohl, lead singer, and Josh Freese, drummer, perform with the Foo Fighters at Fenway Park. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Freese claimed the band offered very little of an explanation as to why he was booted.

“I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry. Just a bit shocked and disappointed,” he admitted at the time. “But as most of you know, I’ve always worked freelance and bounced between bands, so I’m fine.”

The Foo Fighters have returned with their first track since Freese’s departure, “Today’s Song,” released in July. Their latest album, But Here We Are, debuted in 2023, following Medicine at Midnight, which earned the Grammy for Best Rock Album just a month after Hawkins’ passing.