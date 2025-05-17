Foo Fighters Just Fired One of Their Members: ‘No Reason Was Given’

Foo Fighters have given their latest drummer, Josh Freese, the boot.

Freese announced on Instagram that he will no longer be performing with the veteran rock band, adding that he wasn’t given a clear reason for the decision.

“The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they’ve decided ‘to go in a different direction with their drummer.’ No reason was given,” Freese wrote.

However, there seemed to be no hard feelings after being let go from the Dave Grohl-fronted band. Freese added he “enjoyed the past two years” with the group, “both on and off stage,” insisting that he supported the band with “whatever they feel is best” for them.

Dave Grohl, lead singer, and Josh Freese, drummer, perform with the Foo Fighters at Fenway Park. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

That said, the journeyman drummer was taken aback by the bad news.

“In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band,” Freese continued. “So while I’m not angry-just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know, I’ve always worked freelance and bounced between bands, so I’m fine.”

However, Freese isn’t exactly hurting for work. Per Deadline, he has been the drummer for the punk rock band The Vandals since 1989 and the new wave band Devo since 1996. He has also played with hard rock band Guns N’ Roses and alternative rock band A Perfect Circle. In addition, Freese has worked with bands like The Damning Well, Black Light Burns, Nine Inch Nails, and Sublime with Rome.

“This is lucky for the five other bands that you play with,” Police drummer Stewart Copeland joked in the comments to Freese’s announcement.

Josh Freese Joined Foo Fighters in 2023

Foo Fighters’ longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins, passed away in March 2022 while the band was touring South America. Later that year, in September, Josh Freese participated in tribute concerts honoring Hawkins, held at Wembley Stadium in London and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Freese officially became the band’s drummer in 2023.

The Foo Fighters’ current lineup features Dave Grohl on lead vocals and guitar, Pat Smear on guitar, Chris Shiflett on guitar and backing vocals, Nate Mendel on bass, and Rami Jaffee on keyboards and piano.