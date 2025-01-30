Two Children Found Dead in Frozen Lake in Kansas

Two children were found dead, trapped under ice in a frozen lake in rural Linn County, Kansas, on Tuesday.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies were first called to the Lake Chaparral community around 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, KCTV5 reports. There they learned that the two children had been missing for several hours.

After the children were officially reported missing, officials began their search near a frozen lake in the area. LSCO located the children’s bodies using an aerial drone. The bodies were spotted under the ice, and the Overland Park Fire Department’s dive team was called in to recover the victims.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to family and friends that have been affected by this tragedy,” read a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Local News Outlet Reports the Victims Were 8 and 9-Year Old Boys

The deaths remain under investigation, as makeshift memorials were placed at the edge of the frozen lake.

The victims’ identities will not be released, as both were minors. However, KHSB reports that they were boys, ages 8 and 9 years old, and were not related.

The local school district, Jayhawk USD 346, issued a statement to the community following the tragedy.

“Jayhawk Nation, Our schools are dealing with a tragic loss today,” it read. “Please know that our staff is paying special attention to the wellbeing of our students and that we are offering special supports provided by our community.”

“We will continue to respect the families most impacted by this event, but if you have questions about your student and how they might be impacted, please call the office at the school your child attends. Prayers for the families, our staff, and our students!”

Linn County Sheriff’s Office PIO Dav Mohler said that the authorities are considering stepping up ice education for the public in light of the tragedy.

“We’d like to remind parents that the ice is dangerous. The ice isn’t thick enough to hold up a human body,” he said.

