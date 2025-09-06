two-big-post-malone-and-jelly-roll-concerts-postponed

Post Malone and his tour partner, Jelly Roll, have announced the postponement of their two scheduled London shows this weekend.

The duo was forced to withdraw from the highly anticipated shows due to the Transport for London Underground strikes. They had originally been scheduled to headline the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 7th and 8th.

The rappers-turned-country singers will now perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, September 20, and Sunday, September 21. All tickets remain valid for the new dates.

“We’re sorry to announce that, due to planned strikes on the London Underground, we’ve been forced to reschedule the two Post Malone concerts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,” Live Nation confirmed on Instagram.

Post Malone and Jelly Roll at the WWE Clash at Paris Le Defense Arena on August 31, 2025, in Paris, France.(Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

“Without a Tube service, it’s impossible to get people to the concert and home again safely, and therefore no event licence can be granted for the nights of 7th and 8th September,” Live Nation added.

“Any ticket holders who are unable to attend their rescheduled show can get a full refund on their ticket, and are requested to contact their point of purchase before Monday, 8th September, 10 am BST,” the statement continued. “You will receive a refund to your original method of payment within 14-21 days, depending on your bank’s processing time. Any returned tickets will be put on general sale at 10 am BST on Tuesday, 9th September, exclusively via Ticketmaster”.

Post Malone and Jelly Roll Fans Slam Live Nation For Abruptly Postponing Concerts

Of course, the comments section of Live Nation’s post was filled with disgruntled Post Malone and Jelly Roll fans.

“Who’s gonna refund me for two flights?” one angry fan wrote. “A lot of people have booked flights and accommodation just for this show, and a lot of companies have a 48-hour cancellation policy. I am personally losing nearly £400 of accommodation because we were not notified on time. Thanks,” a second fuming fan added.

“2 days before is very disappointing and unfair. Many have booked flights and hotels and knew about these strikes well in advance. What are we supposed to do now?” yet another fan pleaded.

Yet another onlooker pointed out that another big act rolled with the strikes sooner.

“I’m disgusted that this decision has been made 2 days before the original event date. Coldplay were very vigilant in rescheduling their event as soon as they knew about the tube strikes,” they pointed out.

With any luck, some of these upset Post Malone and Jelly Roll fans can make it back out to London for the rescheduled shows on September 20 and 21…