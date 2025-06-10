Twitch Personality Cinna Asks for Help Locating Missing Family Member: ‘We Are Very Concerned’

Cosplayer, YouTuber, and Twitch streamer Cinna recently reached out to her fans for help locating a missing family member.

On June 2, Cinna took to X, writing, “haven’t spoken about this a lot, but my family is now more public about this now but if you could please contact local authorities if you have any information on my great uncle, Dennis McGhee. He has gone missing since [May] 20th, and we are very concerned for his safety,” she added alongside a photo of McGhee.

“Please notify authorities if you have seen him or have any information,” she continued in a follow-up post. “Here is a link to a news article, and they have contact information here to use as well. Thank you.”

According to a report from local outlet 13News shared by Cinna, Norfolk police in Virginia are asking for the public’s help to find the 77-year-old man.

Detectives report that Dennis W. McGhee was last spoken to on May 20 and was last seen in person on May 15 near the 8200 block of Simons Drive, off East Little Creek Road. McGhee is about 6’1″ tall, weighs 175 lbs, has gray hair, and wears glasses. It is unclear what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Detectives are worried about McGhee’s safety as he needs medication. If you see McGhee or know his whereabouts, please call the police at 757-441-5610.

Meanwhile, fans rushed to show their support for Cinna.

“Omg I’m praying for you and your family. I hope he returns home safely,” one fan replied to her X post. “Sending positive vibes and prayers your way,” a second fan added. “Sorry Cinna, hope y’all find him,” a third fan wrote.

Cinna Thanks Fans in a Followup Post

Cinna opened up about the ongoing situation on Twitch earlier this week. “I really want you guys to know: holy s***, you guys are f***ing awesome. I love you guys so much,” an emotional Cinna told her followers during a livestream.

The popular streamer didn’t share details about her missing uncle, only touching on sharing the info about his disappearance. However, she took a moment to thank her fans for their support as the difficult situation continues to unfold.

“You guys ride for me so hard and it makes me emotional. I don’t lke crying,” she admitted, as joyful tears stresmed down her cheeks.

As of this writing, the search for Dennis McGhee continues.