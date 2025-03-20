TV Producer Bill Dare Dies in ‘an Accident Overseas’

Bill Dare, the comedy writer known for his work on iconic British shows such as Spitting Image and Dead Ringers, has tragically passed away following an accident abroad.

According to a statement from his agent shared with the BBC on March 4, he ” died following an accident overseas,” though no additional details were disclosed.

Dare was 64.

“Just heard that the original producer of The Mary Whitehouse Experience on radio, Bill Dare, has died. Bill was an amazing creative force. I owe him much. RIP,” English comedian David Baddiel wrote on X.

Just heard that the original producer of The Mary Whitehouse Experience on radio, Bill Dare, has died. Bill was an amazing creative force. I owe him much. RIP. pic.twitter.com/SmQh6JNEwZ — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 4, 2025

Tracy-Ann Oberman, a former EastEnders actress, expressed her heartbreak on Instagram per the BBC, sharing that she was “devastated” by the news and attributing her “entire comedy career” to Dare.

Bill Dare Enjoyed a Prolific Career Working on British TV

Dare contributed to notable programs such as The Late Edition and I’ve Never Seen Star Wars. His acclaimed satire show, Dead Ringers, will celebrate its 25th anniversary on BBC Radio 4 this year. He also produced The Now Show, a sharp and witty commentary on current events that aired on Radio 4 from 1998 to 2024.

“Bill was a truly legendary producer and writer, and his comedy instincts were second to none,” a spokesperson from Dare’s talent agency said, per Sky News.

“Our thoughts are with his wife Lucy, daughter Rebecca, and with all of Bill’s family and friends who will be devastated by his loss,” they added.

Julia McKenzie, Radio 4’s comedy commissioner, honored Dare with a heartfelt tribute following his passing.

“Bill has been a huge part of Radio 4 comedy for decades, as a writer and producer, and listeners will have heard his legendary name at the end of many of their favorite shows,” McKenzie said, per the BBC.

“He was funny and very dry in person, amusingly cynical when he needed to be, and always pushed to keep the comedy he made, and particularly satire, spiky. He will leave a big hole in the comedy world and in our hearts,” she added.