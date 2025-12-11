TV Personality Released From Prison Early

A TV personality is getting released from prison early. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Jen Shah has gotten out of jail.

According to People, authorities released her from a Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. The TV personality has been serving time since February 17, 2023. Shah was charged in a national telemarketing fraud scheme.

She spent 2 years and nine months in prison. What the future holds for the former reality star remains to be seen. She could either go home or go to a halfway house for the remainder of her sentence.

“We can confirm that Jennifer Shah transferred on December 10, 2025, from the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan to community confinement overseen by the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) Phoenix Residential Reentry Management (RRM) Office,” a BOP spokesperson told the outlet. “Community confinement means the inmate is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center (RRC, or halfway house). For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not disclose an individual’s specific location while in community confinement.”

TV Personality Released Early

In 2021, authorities arrested the TV personality and her assistant, Stuart Smith, in 2021. They accused her of attempting to fraud thousands of people across the nation. Both garnered wire fraud charges and money laundering conspiracy charges.

Shah pled guilty a year later.

“I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people,” the TV personality later said. “I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution.”

As a result of her guilty plea, they setenced her to six and half years in prison. Howver, thanks to good behavior, she had her sentence reduced.

“Everyone’s very grateful for the BOP’s decision, especially because it means Jen will be able to reunite with her family for the holidays,” Shah’s manager, Chris Giovanni, told the outlet. “It’s a gift she doesn’t take for granted.”

“Jen’s in a really positive, hopeful place mentally,” he added. “She’s done a lot of reflecting and real growth during her time away, and is genuinely not the same woman as she was before. Her focus is on her family and building a healthier, more grounded life. She understands the seriousness of the mistakes she made and is excited to put this chapter behind her so that she can show everyone the woman she’s worked hard to become.”

A representative for the Federal Bureau of Prisons also told the outlet, “For privacy, safety and security reasons, we do not discuss any incarcerated individual’s conditions of confinement or specific release plans.”