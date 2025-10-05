abc-tv-personality-arrested-on-dwi-charge

An ABC TV personality was arrested for a DWI charge near the Dallas/Fort Worth area late last month.

According to TMZ, Melissa Rycroft, a former contestant on The Bachelor, was arrested and taken into custody on Sept. 21 for a DWI. She was released eight hours following her arrest, posting a $1,000 bond. She also promised to appear in court.

Following her DWI charge arrest, the ABC personality’s attorney, Bret Martin, released a statement.

“I want to remind the public of the fundamental principle of our justice system,” Martin stated. “Every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty. We, as a society, have gotten completely away from this fundamental concept. My Client was arrested on the allegation of Driving While Intoxicated. An arrest is no indication of guilt.”

Martin further shared, “It is imperative that we closely examine the circumstances of this case-including the conduct of law enforcement, the toxicology results, and the facts surrounding her arrest-before any conclusions are drawn.”

Martin and Rycroft request that the media and public allow the legal process to unfold. They also request everyone withhold any judgment until all the evidence has been adequately analyzed and presented in a court of law.

Rycroft first appeared on the 13th season of The Bachelor, competing for lead Jason Mesnick’s love. Although Rycroft was chosen the winner of the season, Mesnick left her for the runner-up, Molly Malaney.

She was also on the eighth and fifteenth seasons of Dancing With the Stars. She even hosted Bachelor Pad and Redneck Island.

Before her reality TV shows, Rycroft was a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. She even appeared on CMT’s Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.

Law Enforcement Officials Reveal More Details About the ABC Personality’s DWI Arrest and Charge

Following Rycroft’s DWI arrest and charge, law enforcement officials reveal more details about the ABC personality’s situation.

Tarrant County Police Department revealed to Us Weekly that Rycroft had told responding officers a driver had hit her car and fled the scene. However, officials further reported Rycroft had “bloodshot eyes” and “slurred speech” while she was standing next to an off-duty firefighter on the scene.

The responding officers also alleged Rycroft was “swaying” and had “slight odor of a metabolized alcoholic beverage” on her breath.

Her vehicle was reportedly damaged on its right side. An eyewitness told officials the ABC personality’s car was the only one involved in the accident. They stated the SVU was swerving on the road.

Officers allegedly found “fresh droplets of colored liquid substance and spilled liquids inside the vehicle,” which was believed to be alcohol.

Rycroft hasn’t publicly addressed the situation.