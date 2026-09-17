TV Meteorologist Reveals Struggle With Post-Concussion Syndrome

Hannah Skye, a Tennessee area TV meteorologist, is opening up about post-concussion syndrome. The condition isn’t commonly known about, and Skye is determined to inform people.

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In a post shared across her social media platforms on September 7, Skye admitted she “had no idea” post-concussion syndrome “even existed.”

She explained that she has suffered from “several” big concussions over the years, she was “confused” when even a small bump or hit on her head would send her into “full-blown concussion symptoms.”

“I kept wondering, ‘Why is this happening? I thought I was recovered?’” she wrote.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, post-concussion syndrome “is when recovery from a concussion takes an unusually long time. While most people will eventually recover completely, there are rare cases where the effects are permanent. However, the symptoms are often treatable and most people can minimize the impact of this condition on their lives.”

After getting “a really solid hit to the back and neck,” Skye was experiencing a flare-up of symptoms, causing her to take a break from work.

“I wanted to share this because I had never heard of post-concussion syndrome until I experienced it myself. If you’ve had a concussion and are still experiencing symptoms weeks, months, or even years later, you’re not alone.”

The following day, she shared a follow-up post, saying her concussion was “kicking me in the butt more than I thought it would 🤕.”

Skye shared a picture of herself in a medical office, curled up in a chair and wearing sunglasses. After having some scans done, she learned that she wasn’t dealing with major damage. But she would have to miss more work to make sure her brain was healing properly.

She announced that she will return to work on September 21.