Nationwide Dog Food Recall For Potentially Life-Threatening Consequences, Here’s All The Facts

For the third time in less than two months, another nationwide dog food recall has been issued. First, it was Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. and their SPORTMiX dog foods which contained high levels of aflatoxin. Then, Fromm Family Foods recalled thousands of cases of its Shredded Entrée canned dog food due to elevated levels of Vitamin D.

Now, the third recall comes from Tuffy’s Pet Foods, Inc. They’ve issued a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton. The reason? Once again, the recall is due to potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D.

Vitamin D Can Cause Serious Canine Health Issues

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) explains that ingesting too much Vitamin D can cause some serious health issues for your pup.

“Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss,” the notice read.

It also warned that when dogs consume Vitamin D at very high levels, that can lead to serious health issues like renal dysfunction. Since most dogs have a fairly homogenous diet, recalls like this are especially concerning.

If you are feeding the recalled Tuffy’s or Fromm dog food to your pup, you are advised to stop immediately.

The Tuffy’s Details

On October 12, the FDA announced that Tuffy’s Pet Foods had issued a voluntary recall of approximately 1,600 cases of Pure Vita Salmon Entree Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton after the product manufacturer notified the company of possible elevated levels of Vitamin D.

So far, there have been no reports from consumers of illness or injury. But, Tuffy’s issued the recall “out of an abundance of caution.” The company has removed a specific lot of products from distribution, which have the following details:

Recalled Product : Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton

: Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton Net Weight : 12.5 oz per carton

: 12.5 oz per carton UPC : 0 73893 96202 1 (found on the side of the carton)

: 0 73893 96202 1 (found on the side of the carton) Lot Numbers : 0629101N1, 0901101N1

: 0629101N1, 0901101N1 Best By Dates: 29 June 2023, 1 Sep 2023

No other Pure Vita dog or cat foods or treats were affected by this voluntary recall. Tuffy’s says that their manufacturer has identified and isolated the error, and corrective action has been taken so it doesn’t happen again.

What To Do Next

If you have purchased this product, you are urged to return it to the store for a full refund. If you have questions regarding this voluntary recall, call Tuffy’s Pet Foods, Inc. at (800) 525-9155 from Monday-Friday, between 8:00am-5:00pm Central Time. Or, you can email the company at [email protected]