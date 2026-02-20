Trump Orders Release of UFO Files After Criticizing Obama’s Comments on Aliens

President Donald Trump announced plans to direct agencies to release files related to “alien and extraterrestrial life” shortly after slamming former President Barack Obama for his recent comments on the topic.

The former Apprentice star wrote on Truth Social that “based on the tremendous interest shown,” he would be directing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and officials at other relevant agencies “to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.”

Trump’s announcement follows Barack Obama’s podcast claim that “the odds are good there’s life out there,” though he later clarified he’d seen “no evidence” of aliens during his presidency.

When asked if aliens were real during a podcast “lightning round,” Obama didn’t mind pondering the fun question.

“They’re real,” Obama speculated, “but I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in Area 51. There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States.”

Podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen asked Obama what his first question had been upon taking office.

“Where are the aliens?” Obama shot back.

When asked on Feb. 19 about Obama’s remarks, Trump claimed that Obama had shared classified information, perhaps inadvertently giving away classified information in the process.

“He’s not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake giving out classified information,” Trump declared with a smirk.

Responding to Trump’s directive Thursday night, Hegseth—in a totally professional, not at all embarrassing move—posted a screenshot on X of Trump’s post accompanied by an alien emoji and a saluting emoji.

Meanwhile, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., seemed eager to tackle aliens on the national stage courtesy of Trump.

“Looks like we are about to have a ton of hearings on this :)! Thank you @POTUS!!!” she gushed on X.

“We are not paying you to investigate aliens. God, you people are insufferable,” one frustrated onlooker replied.