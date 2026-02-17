President Trump Says Nancy Guthrie’s Kidnappers Will Receive the Death Penalty If She Is Found Dead

President Trump continues to support the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, while also threatening her kidnappers with the death penalty if she is found deceased.

Videos by Suggest

While speaking to the New York Post on Monday, Trump stated that the kidnappers would face “very, very severe – the most severe” federal consequences if Nancy is dead. When asked if the Department of Justice would request the death penalty, he replied, “The most, yeah – that’s true.”

Nancy was first reported missing earlier this month after she failed to attend a church service near her Tucson, Arizona-area residence.

President Trump spoke out about the situation days after it was first reported. “I’m gonna call [Savannah] later on,” he told reporters at the time. “I think it’s a terrible thing. I always got along very good with Savannah. Very unusual situation, but we’re gonna find out.”

He confirmed on Truth Social the following day that he spoke to the Today show host. “I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY.”

Local Sheriff Speaks Out About the Potential Motive for Nancy’s Disappearance

Meanwhile, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told The Daily Mail on Monday that he believed that Nancy was kidnapped rather than being a part of a burglary situation.

“This is somebody who’s disappeared from the face of the earth,” Nanos explained. “And now we have a camera that says here’s the person who did this.”

Nanos was referring to the photos of a masked man standing outside of Nancy’s home the night she was abducted.

“And that’s what makes me say this is a kidnapping,” he continued. “The motivation for it is where we get stuck, right? Is it for money? I mean, we had the one demand where they asked for money. But is it really for money, or is it for revenge for something?”

TMZ has received multiple ransom notes for Nancy since the search began.

The latest ransom note contained the same Bitcoin account information as the other notes. ” I know what I saw 5 days ago south of the border, and I was told to shut up, so I know who he is, and that was definitely Nancy with them,” the note allegedly stated.

Savannah has also continued to speak out about her mother’s disappearance, begging for the kidnappers to bring her home.

“It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken,” she said in a recent Instagram post. “And I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe.”

Savannah then said, “I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is, that it’s never too late. And you’re not lost or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing, and we are here.”

“We believe in the essential goodness of every human being,” she added. “And it’s never too late.”