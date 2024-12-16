Trump Advisor Alex Bruesewitz, 27, Collapses on Stage at Gala

Alex Bruesewitz took a tumble during a recent speech. On Sunday, the 27-year-old advisor to President-elect Donald Trump was speaking at the 112th New York Young Republicans Club Gala when things went sideways—literally.

Videos by Suggest

Bruesewitz was up on stage to introduce Dan Scavino, the incoming White House deputy chief of staff. Everything started out well, before Bruesewitz appeared confused, began slurring his speech, and told the crowd, “I’m forgetting my words.”

Bruesewitz briefly froze, before he fell to the side, taking the podium down with him. People in the audience gasped in response to the fall, and several attendees quickly rushed to help Bruesewitz.

Moments later, after Bruesewitz was escorted backstage, master of ceremonies Raheem Kassam assured the crowd that “Alex is OK.”

“It’s a little bit warm up here under the lights,” Kassam said. “It’s OK. Happens to the best of us.”

Alex Bruesewitz (C) is escorted backstage after collapsing on stage while speaking during the New York Young Republican Club’s Annual Gala at Cipriani’s Wall Street in New York City on December 15, 2024. (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Alex Bruesewitz Gets Well Wishes from Jack Posobiec and Donald Trump

Afterwards, Jack Posobiec, who was at the event, tweeted an update on Bruesewitz.

“Just talked to @alexbruesewitz backstage He is getting checked out by medical after having a brief fainting spell onstage. All levels are normal,” Posobiec wrote. “Only thing he asked me was, ‘Did it look cool?’ He’ll be just fine.”

In a follow up tweet, Posobiec speculated that “dehydration + locked legs” were to blame for Bruesewitz’s fall.

Trump himself wished Bruesewitz well after the tumble, telling The Independent, “I know that Alex is going to be fine because he’s a tough son of a gun. There’s no doubt about that. So I want to say hello to Alex, because he’s a very special guy.”

Bruesewitz has yet to speak out about the incident.