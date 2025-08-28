Travis Kelce’s Ex Posts Video About Choosing ‘Joy’ After Taylor Swift Engagement

As the world continues to reel over Travis Kelce proposing to Taylor Swift, the NFL star’s ex, Kayla Nicole, is focused on her personal needs.

In a recent Instagram Stories post, the on-air host reposted a clip of Tracee Ellis Ross speaking about the importance of “experiencing joy.”

“Read about this very concept years ago in a book called Choose Joy: Because Happiness Isn’t Enough,” Kayal wrote over the clip, per E! News. “I aspire! So so good.”

In the clip, the Black-ish star stated that finding joy is significant in her life. “I work at it,” she explained. “I think joy is different from happiness,”

She further pointed out, “I feel like happiness is something you can get at 7/11, and joy is something you earn and work for and takes practice.”

“I feel like joy has legs,” the actress noted. “I feel like joy has feet, I feel like joy has roots, I feel like [joy] creates space and allows for room for more than just a good day.”

She then described joy as a “perspective” and a lens through which she lives and views her life.

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole dated on and off from 2017 to 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end confirmed their breakup during a January 2023 podcast episode.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were first romantically linked in late 2023, after he spoke about how he tried to personally meet her during one of her Eras Tour performances in Kansas City. She attended most of his games during the 2023 and 2024 NFL seasons.

Travis Kelce’s Ex Previously Opened Up About Their Public Breakup Before His Relationship With Taylor Swift

While appearing on Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test earlier this year, Travis Kelce’s ex opened up about their public split months before he started dating Taylor Swift.

“Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, it’s been overwhelming,” she said. “I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

She then pointed out that the breakup was “pretty constant and exhausting” for her, noting that she still deals with the “social media battlefield” that was the rest of the relationship.

“It doesn’t matter, I could post about the sky being blue,” she said. “And people will respond about an ex and their new situation. It’s inadvertently affected me ot the point where it makes me question my overall value as a person.”

Kayle further spoke about constantly being compared to Taylor in the media. “I think there’s just the comparison, and it’s just like on loop. I think I’m still trying to figure out how to deal with it.”

However, despite the comparison, Kayle said she has no issue with the pop icon. “I really, like, like, her,” she added. “I think she’s very talented.”