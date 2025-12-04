Travis Kelce Claims He and Fiancée Taylor Shift Have ‘Never Once’ Had an Argument

A little more than two years into their relationship, Travis Kelce claims he and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, have “never once” argued.

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, actor George Clooney stated that he and his wife, Amal Clooney, have never argued.

“No, I’m not lying,” Clooeny said. “Travis, shall we ask you he same question?”

In response, Kelce laughed and said, “Well, it’s only been two and a half years, and you’re right. I haven’t gotten into an argument. Never once.”

Clooney further spoke about his relationship by noting, “Neither of us are gonna win the argument, so why get in? Dude, I’m 64 years old. And what am I gonna argue about at this point? You know? I’ve met this incredible woman that is, she’s beautiful and smart, and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world.”

He then noted, “And I can’t believe how lucky I am. So what am I going to fight about?”

The acting icon further stated that Travis and Jason Kelce could follow in his example. To which Travis replied, “I am for sure. I’m just taking notes this whole time, big guy. You don’t even know.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been together since 2023. Kelce publicly complained about not getting to meet Swift during her Kansas City Eras Tour stop.

They got engaged in August.

Taylor Swift Previously Spoke About the ‘Passionate’ Connection She Has With Travis Kelce

While appearing on BBC Radio 2’s The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, Taylor Swift opened up about her relationship.

“I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music,” she explained. “That’s the coolest thing about Travis, like he is so passionate about what he does, that me being passionate about what I do, it connects us.”

Swift also shot down rumors that she was planning to retire from music after she and Kelce got married.

“There’s no point in time where he’s gonna be like, ‘I’m really upset that you’re still making the music,'” she added.