Travis Kelce Seen ‘Sprinting’ to See Taylor Swift After Emotional Eras Tour Performance

Nikki Glaser shared that she saw Travis Kelce “sprinting” to see Taylor Swift after her emotional Eras Tour performance.

Over the weekend, Taylor delivered a beautiful performance with one of her oldest love songs, which many believe was dedicated to Travis. Nikki, who was at the concert, shared her thoughts on the matter — all while revealing that Travis nearly sprinted to see his girlfriend post-show.

“We’re on our way out early, and we just spotted Travis sprinting through the halls to get backstage,” Nikki announced to her TikTok followers.

“I’ve met him before, but I didn’t have time to say anything except, ‘We love you, Travis!’ And we do,” she continued.

She added that she was “grateful to be born in the same time that Taylor Swift lives.” Additionally, she noted that someday, people will recall the times they saw Taylor live, and it will blow people away.

“Best artist ever,” she said. “It’s like seeing the Beatles.”

Nikki also gushed about Taylor’s mashup of Mary’s Song and So High School. Many fans believe Taylor dedicated the mashup to Travis.

Mary’s Song ends in the line, “And I’ll be eighty-seven, you’ll be eighty-nine / I’ll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh, my, my, my.”

Travis Kelce’s football number is 87, and his favorite Taylor album is 1989. Many fans believe this was meant to reference the two of them — especially since Taylor merged the song with So High School, which clearly seems to be about their relationship.

“She did a really great medley … we think about Travis,” Nikki said. “Because she did So High School, but she couched it between [Mary’s Song]. She says 87 in it, which is Travis’ number.”

“Now we know she’s in love with Travis,” Nikki continued. “Not that we questioned it.”

The fact that Travis immediately sprinted to see Taylor backstage after the show — and after the mashup — makes it pretty clear that Travis likely shares the same love for Taylor.

Fans shared their reaction in the comments of Nikki’s TikTok video.

“MARYS SONG! We’ve waited 112 shows for this one 🥹” one person commented.

“My mom saw the Beatles in 1965 and talked about it for the REST of her LIFE. I will do the same about seeing Paris N1!!” another fan wrote.