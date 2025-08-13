travis-kelce-opens-up-about-his-relationship-with-taylor-swift

Nearly two years after his relationship with Taylor Swift started making headlines, NFL star Travis Kelce opens up about his romance with the pop icon.

During his recent interview with GQ, Kelce revealed the moment he “fell in love” with Swift.

“Nothing I’ve ever done has been a controlled, organized process,” he explained. “When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people who were sitting in a room together with.”

Noting that their similar personalities were the key reason that their relationship quickly kicked off, Kelce said, “We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f— off.”

The couple was first romantically linked in September 2023, after Swift was spotted at several Kansas City Chiefs games. They confirmed their romance the following month when they were seen holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

However, they didn’t make their red carpet debut until June 2025, while attending Tight End University, a three-day summer training camp in Nashville, Tennessee.

Travis Kelce Couldn’t Help But Praise His Long-Time Love, Taylor Swift

As he continued to chat about his and Taylor Swift’s romance, Travis Kelce had nothing but praise for his long-time love.

“People gravitate towards how she performs and how she makes it feel like the entire stadium is in this little room with her,” he said, while talking about Swift’s iconic Eras Tour. “She is so good at mesmerizing everybody and making everybody feel like it’s an intimate situation. I think that alone — there is so much calm and coolness.”

He further stated, “She’s beautiful. She’s up there making everyone feel at ease. Whenever I get in front of a crowd, I feel like I’ve got to be like, ‘Wooo!’ Like, excited, bringing the energy.”

“Then I saw that coolness and that calmness and the relatability that she is so good at presenting,” Kelce noted. “I really grabbed that. Like, ‘Man, I can use that side of entertainment as well. It’s not just always being the guy that brings the energy and creates these exciting moments.”

Regarding how he approaches media scrutiny since he started dating Swift, Kelce said, “You can’t block it out. If someone says something that they don’t like about you, you have to be able to understand how you are portraying yourself for them to say that.”

“I’m a guy who doesn’t want anyone to say anything negative about me,” he added. “Some people don’t give a f—. I’m someone who does care.”