Travis Kelce Refers to Himself As a ‘Furry Son of a B—’ While Showing Off His Back Hair

Travis Kelce recently referred to himself as a “furry son of a b—” after showing off his back hair following a workout with some friends.

According to Page Six, the NFL star ditched his sweaty t-shirt while leaving a May 20 workout with his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Ross Travis, and his friend/personal chief, Kumar Ferguson.

Following the workout, Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, discussed his body hair during an episode of their New Heights podcast. That was when he called himself a “furry son of a b—.”

“Me and heat just don’t do well together,” Travis explained.

This isn’t the first time the brothers have discussed Travis’ body hair. In 2022, Jason revealed that his little brother got his nickname “Big Yeti” as a nod to his body hair.

“You guys haven’t seen the Yeti come out yet,” Travis said at the time. “You don’t want to see the Yeti come out.”

“When Trav was at Cincinnati, he would play basketball in the playground quite a bit,” Jason explained. “And anyone who has ever played pickup basketball, you know there’s shirts and skins.”

Travis then said, “Shirts and skins, dog, that’s the only way to separate the teams. I had the big beard, I had the long hair. I had the chest hair, back hair, arm hair, leg hair. It’s just a big ole Yeti out there, man. All the homies on the court were calling ‘Big Yeti.'”

Falcons Quarterback Kirk Cousins Jokes About Travis Kelce’s Body Hair

After photos of Travis Kelce’s back hair went viral, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins had some hilarious thoughts about the subject.

“God bless Taylor Swift for being good with that,” Cousins declared to E! News about the pop icon, while referencing her boyfriend’s body hair snapshots.

The fellow NFL star further stated, “That’s awesome. Good for her.”

He went on to say he suspected Kelce’s body hair had something to do with his genetics.

“Thankfully, I don’t have to deal with that,” Cousins joked. “But I’m in a locker room a lot. That’s just a part of life. It is what it is.”