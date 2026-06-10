actress-gina-ferrall-dies-at-67.

Gina Ferrall, a veteran Broadway actress who became a familiar face on TV in roles on shows like Blue Bloods and Law & Order, has died.

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Ferrall passed away following a brief battle with uterine sarcoma, her husband, Broadway drummer and percussionist Kory Grossman, told the theater outlet Playbill on June 9.

She was 67.

Ferrall was born in San Francisco on September 6, 1958, and made her Broadway debut as a replacement in Les Misérables. Throughout the 1990s, she appeared in Beauty and the Beast, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and The Sound of Music. Her work in the 2000s included roles in Jane Eyre, Mamma Mia!, Big River, It Shoulda Been You, and She Loves Me.

Gina Ferrall performing at ‘The Lilly Awards Broadway Cabaret’ in New York City in 2015. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

On national tours, Ferrall played Madame Morrible in Wicked and Madame Thénardier in Les Misérables. More recently, in Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt (2022), she played Poldi, the loyal servant to a wealthy Jewish family targeted by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

Ferrall also had an impressive TV career. Per IMDb, she appeared in shows like Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods, and The Good Cop. Additionally, she performed in The Sound of Music Live! and a 2017 presentation of She Loves Me on PBS’s Great Performances. Her last on-screen credit was in a 2020 episode of FBI.

Ferrall is survived by her husband, Grossman, and their cherished dog, Sully.