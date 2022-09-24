This Stylish Backpack With More Than 10,000 5-Star Reviews Might Be Your New Travel BFF

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

One of the most stressful parts of traveling is packing—and this is especially true when flying. While having a strategy for what you’re bringing, like being strategic about your wardrobe, is important, having the right luggage also makes a huge difference.

If you’re still lugging around a big purse or an old school backpack as that one precious personal item you’re allowed to take on a plane, let us introduce you to a much better option.

Ladies, the durable LOVEVOOK backpack is a game-changer when you are on the go. You’ll soon see why it’s a smart personal item when flying, but it’s so much more than that. Forget your designer labels and big price tags when it comes to bags. Get yourself organized—no matter where you’re headed—with the LOVEVOOK backpack.

Made of high-quality polyester with no-slip zippers, strong handles, and specially reinforced seams, this waterproof bag has two compartments and 19 pockets, including a hidden anti-theft pocket, a water bottle compartment, and a tissue or wipe pocket. Additionally, the bag has a built-in USB charging port, an open-mouth design for easy access, and a padded laptop compartment.

Not only is this bag functional, but it’s actually cute! It comes in a variety of colors and patterns, 20 in all, including a gorgeous seafoam green, a fun leopard print, and a fashionable coral pink with black and white pinstripes. It is also available in sizes ranging from 15.6 inches to 18 inches.

For students and professional women alike, this bag is just as perfect for an overnight trip as it is for a commute to the office or campus. It can also be a great option for those with kids, especially with that easy-access tissue pocket.

With over 10,000 five-star reviews, it’s clear we’re not the only ones who are in love with the LOVEVOOK backpack.

“I can’t say enough good things about this bag! It’s my go-to for all travel whether an overnight trip or a plane ride for longer. It fits SO MUCH!! Lots of pockets inside and out,” one happy reviewer wrote. ” I LOVE the way the top opens: with metal so it opens as a wide square and stays that way.”

Another reviewer noted how it’s the perfect carry-on. “Lots of pockets to separate items. East access for travel documents. Held Bose Headphones in case, tech cords, battery, converters, one set of clothes, pair of shoes, iPad, iPhone, cosmetics, and other small items. Fit perfectly under [the] airplane seat or in [an] overhead bin. Love it!!”

The only possible drawbacks we could find with this bag were hardly worth mentioning, but we will be picky for a moment. The bag doesn’t quite open as wide as some people would prefer. And, as one reviewer pointed out, the front pocket only has one zipper that can make it challenging to access unless you place it under your plane seat just right.

Still, with so many glowing reviews (and pockets!), if you’re in the market for a new travel or life bag, the LOVEVOOK backpack might just be right for you.

