Travel Channel Star Valarie D’Elia Dead at 64, Cause of Death Revealed

Valarie D’Elia – a beloved television journalist who traveled to over 103 countries during her career – had died. She was 64.

D’Elia worked with both NY1 and the Travel Channel for the majority of her career. Sadly, she succumbed to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on Tuesday, September 10. ALS is a degenerative disease. It impacts the brain and spinal cord and currently has no cure.

Beloved Reporter Valarie D’Elia Dead at 64 After ALS Battle

NY1, where D’Delia used to work, confirmed the news of her passing on their website on Wednesday, September 11.

“Valarie D’Elia, a longtime member of the NY1 family, died Tuesday after a battle with ALS,” they wrote. “New Yorkers may know her for her “Travel with Val” segments. For nearly two decades, she loved traveling the city, country, and world by air, sea, and train, then reporting back to the NY1 audience.”

“In her long career, she worked for many other outlets, including the Travel Channel, HBO, and the WOR Radio Network. She is survived by her husband Ron, and will be missed by her family and friends. Valarie D’Elia was 64 years old.”

Her Legacy.com page encourages donations to local ASPCA offices in her honor.