Starz Show Canceled, Will End After Upcoming Season

A popular Starz show will conclude after its upcoming third season.

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The cable network announced that P-Valley is canceled, with its 9-episode third season being the show’s curtain call. While it’s sad news for fans, the last season of the show aired all the way back in 2022, so news of the upcoming third season is surely highly anticipated.

Starz also debuted a teaser trailer for P-Valley‘s upcoming final season, backed by the track “Homegrown” from Lil’ Murda.

“There comes a moment when every stripper must hang up her heels,” the show’s creator and showrunner Katori Hall began in a letter to fans. “Seventeen years into this dance, that time has come. I began writing this story back in 2009, from the kitchen table of my little apartment in Hell’s Kitchen, NYC.”

“I am grateful to the folks at STARZ, past and present, for greenlighting this series and giving a platform to so much amazing Black, queer, and femme talent,” Hall added in art. “STARZ was the one network who said yes to this story—but sometimes one yes is all you need.”

Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, and Carla Renanta attend the “P-Valley” FYC Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on December 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for STARZ)

The last season of P-Valley will see the dancers and staff at The Pynk doing their best to roll with a new casino opening down the street from their club in Chucalissa, Mississippi.

Meanwhile, Nicco Annan, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Gail Bean, Psalms Salazar, Morocco Omari, Dominic DeVore, Jordan M. Cox, Thomas Q. Jones, Bertram Williams Jr., Mea Wilkerson, and Loretta Devine all reprise their roles for the upcoming season.

P-Valley‘s final season premiere drops on Dec. 4 on Starz.