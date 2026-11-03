‘Tracker’ Making Drastic Changes in Season 4

The team behind the CBS show Tracker are shaking things up in a major way for the show’s fourth season. But they believe it will make the show better and more interesting for everyone.

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As the show moves production from Vancouver to Los Angeles, the team has decided to make a number of other changes.

Showrunner Elwood Reid told ScreenRant that with the move to LA, the creative team is “essentially repiloting” the show.

According to Reid, “it’s like a new show” to most of the crew outside of the writers. Because of the move to California, they are choosing to “put the past behind us quite a bit” with much of the show’s current stories.

“That doesn’t mean it can’t come back up, as there’s a little stinger at the end of last season that kind of promises some interesting story,” he said, referencing a storyline with guest star Jensen Ackles.

The shift allows the writers to start “getting to know Colter more in between jobs” and find ways to “challenge him morally and physically.” Reid teased that season four will see Justin Hartley’s Coulter “get into some morally darker gray areas” with the jobs he takes.

Reid also hinted at a “much longer storyline” connected to “a bigger bad guy out there.”

“I think there’s a lot of real estate that we can play with as far as exploring his character and what makes him tick, and giving him different kinds of cases that really shake him up and rattle him a little bit. I think those are things that we’re looking to do,” he said.

Tracker airs on Sundays at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.