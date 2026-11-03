‘Melrose Place’ Star Finds Love Again After Ex’s Affair, Remarries

Andrew Shue has officially found his happy ending. The Melrose Place actor married attorney Marilee Fiebig in an intimate New Jersey ceremony, marking a new chapter for the couple nearly four years after their respective marriages ended amid a highly publicized relationship scandal.

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Shue, 59, and Fiebig, 49, exchanged vows on Sunday at the actor’s country estate near Stockton, New Jersey, according to reports.

Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue attend the 2024 Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day Gala at Hall Des Lumieres on Dec. 3, 2024, in New York City. (Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The private celebration brought together close family members and friends, including Shue’s sister, actress Elisabeth Shue. Fiebig’s 13-year-old daughter, Sabine, whom she shares with television journalist T.J. Holmes, also attended the wedding.

Marilee Fiebig Pictured In Beautiful Wedding Dress

Photographs published by The Daily Mail showed Fiebig wearing a white, off-the-shoulder lace wedding gown with a matching veil. Shue opted for a relaxed black suit and an open-collar shirt.

The wedding came just weeks after the couple publicly announced their engagement. They had dated for approximately three years before taking their relationship to the next level.

Their romance began in 2023, following the breakdown of their previous marriages. Shue had married former ABC News anchor Amy Robach in 2010, while Fiebig married Holmes the same year.

The situation attracted widespread attention in November 2022, when reports revealed a romantic relationship between Robach and Holmes, who co-hosted ABC’s GMA3: What You Need to Know.

At the time, both journalists remained married to their respective spouses. The controversy prompted ABC News to remove Robach and Holmes from their hosting positions in January 2023.

Shue and Robach finalized their divorce in 2023 after 13 years of marriage. Fiebig also ended her marriage to Holmes that year after 12 years together.

“We’re very grateful and hopeful,” he told PEOPLE. “I don’t know how it happened, but there’s a happy ending.”

“You don’t know how you meet the person who’s right for you,” he continued. “It just happened. And you can say how it’s just this kind of freak luck that this is how you ended up getting to know that person in a way that would allow you to reveal yourself and for her to reveal herself.”