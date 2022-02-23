Scan And Enjoy: This Revolutionary Smart Oven And Meal Subscription Service Is Changing The Industry

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Dinner after work is an unfortunate, necessary evil. After a long, busy day, prepping and cooking even a relatively simple meal is a chore, and the clean-up after is worse. The alternatives to this dilemma can be expensive, taste terrible, or are unhealthy (or all three).

Time is in short supply these days. Why waste it in the hunt for nutritious, tasty, and easy-to-make meals? Thanks to Tovala, you no longer have to.

Tovala is the first meal subscription service of its kind. Unlike its competitors, Tovala’s subscription comes with a smart oven. This revolutionary appliance not only cooks Tovala meals with zero guesswork, but it also comes with in-app recipes and the capability to scan-to-cook nearly 1,000 common grocery store items.

No other meal subscription service makes dinners this easy. You work hard all day; now it’s time to work smart at mealtime.

The First Of Its Kind

(Tovala)

Tovala is a familiar concept revamped and improved. Your Tovala subscription comes with a one-time purchase of the Tovala smart oven. From there, the subscription service works similarly to others.

Each week, you customize your delivery online, choosing from a rotating menu of meals. Some customer favorites include the blackened chicken breast with sweet corn risotto and a pesto chicken, spinach, and tomato flatbread. Each meal contains fresh, high-quality produce, meats, and pantry staples. Tovala works to source ingredients as locally as possible and highlights seasonal produce.

Once you’ve picked your meals for the week, Tovala ships them straight to your door. Then, all you have to do is refrigerate until mealtime. No need to make room in the freezer, Tovala meals ship fresh, not frozen. Plus, Tovala meals require under a minute of prep time, so no more chopping produce or washing extra dishes like some other meal services.

However, the real value of this service lies in its smart oven. The oven configures the perfect way to cook both Tovala meals and regular groceries to perfection. There’s no fiddling with buttons or memorizing settings. Simply scan, and walk away. Tovala does the rest—no, really.

A Smarter Way To Cook

(Tovala)

The Tovala smart oven is slightly smaller than the average toaster oven. At only 12” tall, it can easily slide under most kitchen cupboards. However, don’t be mistaken. This compact appliance is still large enough to fit a four-pound chicken, 10” pizza, or 4 Tovala meal trays.

The WiFi-connected smart oven features a QR scanner that allows it to identify each Tovala meal instantly, no pre-heating needed. From there, the oven optimizes its settings according to the specific meal. Once it’s done cooking, the Tovala oven will automatically shut off and send a notification to your phone.

Tovala meals range from delicate to robust (more on that later), and this oven handles it all. The oven has five versatile cooking modes: steam, bake, broil, toast, and reheat. These settings help make sure every meal, Tovala-made or not, comes out perfect.

Tovala has scan-to-cook capabilities with over 1,000 common grocery store brands. For example, you could scan the barcode of a roll of Pillsbury biscuits, and the Tovala oven will know precisely what temperature and how long to cook it for perfect results.

Amazing Flavor In Under 30 Minutes

(Tovala)

Too often, we sacrifice flavor for convenience. Many premade and prepacked meals definitely save time, but at the expense of the flavors and textures of a home cooked meal. Luckily, you don’t have to choose when it comes to Tovala meals.

Tovala creates a new menu every week. The menus span a wide range of international cuisines and flavors, including lasagna bolognese and roasted shrimp paella. You can even enjoy gourmet dishes like filet mignon and truffle mac and cheese. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are also available.

Tovala’s primary focus is creating delicious, easy-to-make meals. Their fresh, nutritious ingredients allow you to eat well and enjoy the food simultaneously—no guilt, no restriction, and certainly no rubbery diet food.

A Value For You

(Tovala)

A Tovala subscription starts with a one-time purchase of the smart oven. For a limited-time price of only $99 (that’s $200 off!), you get the capabilities of a toaster oven, conventional oven, and microwave all in one. This smart appliance pays itself back in no time and gives you an excuse to ditch your other bulky countertop gadgets.

From there, Tovala meals start at $11.99, excluding some premium options, like steak. Tovala meals might come with a higher price tag than some meal services, but they also offer greater nutritional value and flavor. The higher price tag ensures your food is fresh, mostly organic, and contains no artificial preservatives and additives.

Each meal serves one adult, and you can order up to 16 meals per weekly delivery. Most Tovala customers use their product an average of 32 times a month. Plus, Tovala pays itself back in no time, thanks to its handy smart oven. Even if you opt out of Tovala meals that week, you can still stretch your dollar further by using the appliance for other foods.

Tovala is good for your busy schedule, the environment, and your wellbeing.

Take Back Your Time

(Tovala)

Tovala gives you more than a game-changing smart oven and access to hundreds of foodie-approved meals. It gives you your time, energy, and life back. Tovala is truly the future of cooking; the rest of the world just hasn’t caught up yet.

But luckily, you can. Tovala allows you to decompress and relax after work instead of immediately hunching over your stove. Conversely, Tovala can make mornings a breeze by making your breakfast while you get ready.

All that extra time allows for the freedom to pursue your passions, tailor your schedule, and spend quality time with your family. Considering Tovala offers a 100-day trial and free, easy returns, you have virtually nothing to lose.

That is, except for all of that pre- and post-work meal time stress.