‘Tornado Omelette’ Is The Fancy But Surprisingly Easy Egg Hack That Is Sure To Impress

Up your brunch game by perfecting this Korean dish that’s sure to impress your friends and family, particularly little kids. The tornado omelette is the latest food hack that’s taken TikTok by storm, joining the ranks of bacon hacks, cake hacks, and countless others.

The top-liked tornado omelette video has over 90K likes, and numerous other users have tried the trend. Yes, some have failed, (some terribly) but there is a trick to the perfect omelette. To perfect this dish, you’ll need to have the proper cookware, practice the technique, and have some patience. Otherwise, it’s pretty simple.

How To Make The Tornado Omelette

First, you’ll need a non-stick pan (we love this PFOA-free option) and a pair of chopsticks. Most people cook about two eggs per omelette, but depending on the size of your pan, make as many or as few that will fit. Preferably, use a small pan and cook about two eggs at a time.

Next, you’ll crack your eggs into a bowl, and mix them like you would a regular ol’ omelette. You can add milk, cream, salt, and pepper, or nothing if you prefer. Just make sure the eggs are completely mixed!

Add oil or butter to the pan and heat to medium to medium-high. The next part is somewhat tricky, but choose your technique and go with it! After the eggs have cooked for a few minutes, and are still somewhat runny, you will start to “tornado” your omelette. You can leave the pan stationary, and using both hands with a chopstick in each, start at the edge of the pans on opposite sides. Bring the chopsticks into the middle of the pan. Then, twist slowly around until the center is stacked on top of the rest of the egg.

Another technique commonly used is to turn the pan and keep the chopsticks stationary. To do this method, start at the edge again and bring the chopsticks to the center. Then put the chopsticks in one hand and start turning the pan! Turn the pan 360 degrees and make sure that the eggs are cooked through.

Many home chefs place their tornado omelette on fried rice, vegetables, or steak. Choose whatever you’d like and enjoy!

Tornado Omelette Recipe

Ingredients:

Two eggs

Salt and Pepper

Milk (optional)

1 tablespoon oil

Directions:

Crack eggs into a bowl and mix well. Add a pinch of salt and pepper and mix. Add milk if preferred. Place non-stick pan or wok on medium to medium-high heat and add oil to pan. When pan is hot, add egg mixture. Let egg cook until the bottom is uniform, then use chopsticks to swirl the mixture. After the egg is cooked throughly, slide omelette out onto fried rice, or other prepared meal. Enjoy!

