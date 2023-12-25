tori-spelling-spotted-with-mystery-man-while-christmas-shopping

Could Tori Spelling have a new love in her life?

The Scream 2 star was spotted around town doing some last-minute holiday shopping with a mystery man on Friday, Dec. 22. She and the fella were browsing through a mall just outside of L.A. with Spelling’s teenage daughter, Stella, in tow.

The trio was photographed talking inside the mall and then leaving together in his car. The handsome man appeared to be middle-aged. And if he’s in the entertainment industry like Tori Spelling, he’s not a screen side star, as he is unrecognizable.

It is fair to note that Spelling and the man showed no affection. So, it’s possible he’s a friend or relative. Considering it’s the holiday season, it would make sense that he is in town to celebrate with her family.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Divorcing After 17 Years

Nonetheless, it’s nice to see Spelling out and about as she navigates her divorce with Dean McDermott, whom she married in 2006 and shares five children with, including Stella. The two separated earlier this year and are still hammering out the custody and financial terms.

In an interview with USA Today, McDermott shared that his substance abuse issues slowly eroded his relationship. Things took a turn for the worse when the couple stopped sleeping in the same bed. After years of living that way, he said they were more like roommates than spouses.

“It made me feel worse because I knew I was a big part of (the problem) and I was at a place where I felt there was nothing I could do about it,” he admitted. “The relationship suffers greatly. When you’re in a roommate situation and there’s no connection or intimacy, what do you expect is going to happen?”

The former couple is handling the situation with grace, unlike many couples who start nasty smear campaigns and ugly court battles. But they’re still navigating a new way of life after 17 years of marriage.

Tori Spelling recently opened up about handling her first “single mom Christmas” and noted that she had to “brave the mall alone” this year. So seeing her out and about with a man by her side, whether he be a friend, family member, or live interest is a positive sign.