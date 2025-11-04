tori-spelling-settles-divorce-from-dean-mcdermott-2-years-after-separation

After two years of legal back-and-forth, Tori Spelling has settled her divorce from Dean McDermott.

According to legal documents from the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, obtained by PEOPLE, the couple signed off on the paperwork in late October. The divorce was listed as “uncontested,” with the reason for the split being “irreconcilable differences.” Their official date of separation was June 17, 2023.

In her divorce documents, which were filed on March 29, 2024, Tori Spelling requested spousal and child support from Dean McDermott. The couple currently has five minor children. She asked for joint legal custody with McDermott’s visitation rights to be determined at a later date.

The filings did not indicate whether the couple had a prenuptial agreement. However, Spelling has previously stated that the nature and extent of their

Tori Spelling Previously Spoke Out About Her Split From Dean McDermott

Just after she filed for divorce from Dean McDermott, Tori Spelling opened up about the split, admitting she had “never felt more alone.”

“I don’t feel worth loving,” she admitted on her misSPELLING podcast at the time. “That’s the truth. And that’s something that’s just in you, it’s not something I wanted or created. That starts when you’re young. [And changing it], that’s not easy to do… I don’t know if you can.”

Spelling further shared that she had been telling herself she wanted a divorce for “like… 15 years,” but had held back because she wanted to “protect” McDermott and the children.

“We always say, ‘Hey, it made it 18 years. It shouldn’t have made it 18 years,” she continued. “And I think he would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart-to-heart. It would have been over a lot sooner.”

Spelling also told PEOPLE that she was learning how to adjust to her new norm without McDermott. “I definitely want to redefine it and take the hard out of it,” she said. “And I feel like it’s an evolving time, and it’s the appropriate time in life, and shifts happen in life for a reason, and you just keep going. You move forward and you do your one thing.”

Spelling and McDermott married in Fiji on May 7, 2006. The two met in June 2005 while filming the Lifetime TV movie Mind Over Murder. They were married to separate people at the time and admitted they started their affair the same night they met. Spelling separated from her then-husband, Charlie Shanian, in October 2005. Their divorce was finalized in April 2006.

Similarly, McDermott separated from his then-wife, Mary-Jo Eustace, and divorced months before he and Spelling tied the knot.