Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Income Is Revealed in New Divorce Document

More than a year after Tori Spelling filed for divorce from estranged husband Dean McDermott, details about the 90210 alum’s income have been revealed.

According to an income and expense report obtained by Us Weekly that was filed on Sept. 5, McDermott claimed that Spelling’s income ranged from $3,000 to $75,000 per month, depending on the project she was working on.

Although he previously had a busy TV acting career, McDermott pointed out in the report that “acting and producing work has decreased drastically” for him in recent years. He then said he has pivoted from acting and production work to becoming an alcohol and drug counselor, which he has been doing since October 2023.

The former Chopped Canada host claimed that he makes $3,800 per month, and the expense report revealed his monthly expenses exceeded his income at $3,980. He further shared in the report that his girlfriend, Lily Calo, makes $600 per month.

The couple was first romantically linked six months after McDermott’s separation from Spelling.

Also in the expense report, McDermott’s lawyer disclosed that the now former actor has an outstanding loan with City National Bank for $200,000 that is past due. He also has credit card debt, which is $2,500 with Capital One and $12,000 with Care Credit.

He also owes $1,200 in past due payments for previous dental procedures.

Tori Spelling Previously Called Herself a ‘Hoarder’ Who Isn’t Good With Money

During an April 2024 episode of her misSPELLING podcast, Tori Spelling called herself a hoarder while opening up about being terrible with money.

“I’m a hoarder, you guys!” she declared. “Hi, my name’s Tori, and I’m a hoarder. There, I said it.”

Spelling further shared, “I always tell people, ‘I’m not a hoarder. I’m a collector.'”

The actress shared that she realized she had developed hoarding habits when she and her family moved into an Airbnb. She said there was mold in the former family home, and they needed to find a smaller place to live.

“I can breathe because I don’t have all my s— falling on top of me,” she explained. “I would like to clean up my life for my kids because they deserve better.”

Tori Spelling shares five children with Dean McCermott. Following her separation from McDermott, Spelling lived in an RV with all five children. She previously claimed that living in the RV was like a family vacation.