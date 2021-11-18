Top Store Price Matching Policies To Save Big This Holiday Shopping Season

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Why pay more when you can pay less? Especially during the holidays when you’re making a list and checking it twice. Whether it’s supply chain issues, mile-long lines, or crowded stores, high prices don’t have to impact your holiday shopping! Getting familiar with price matching, a useful tool when shopping, may be worthwhile.

Price-savvy consumers may already be familiar with this shopping hack, but we think everyone should be aware of it. So, what is price matching and how does it work? If you’re unfamiliar, it’s basically a policy where some chain retailers match competitors’ lower prices. Furthermore, some retailers match prices featured on their own websites.

Taking advantage of price matching is a great way to save money during the holiday shopping season. However, it’s important to note, that not all stores offer the same policy. Depending on your favorite stores’ price matching, it may be worth checking how they compare to other retailers’, and if it is worthwhile to shop around.

In order to maximize your chances of saving money, here are a few general tips about price matching that everyone should know before they begin their price-saving journey.

Money Saving Price Matching Tips And Stratergies

Saving a few dollars on batteries may seem like a win, but the real prize lies in what you can save when you begin price matching on items like electronics or home décor. But, before you reach for your wallet and buy that new Samsung Frame TV or that dreamy arched full-length mirror, it’s always best to find the best deal first.

Yet, loyalty is what matters for some, and the potential savings from going to another store may not be worth the trouble. So, if cruising down the aisles of Target will forever and always be your jam, then so be it. Nonetheless, if they don’t have the lowest price on the hottest toy of this year, Magic Mixies, but they price match, be sure to read their policy and go to their customer service with proof of the lower price.

Furthermore, many stores with online merchandise price match their merchandise in-stores as well. In this case, price matching can save you money and shipping time (and shipping cost), owing to ongoing shortages and anticipated shipping delays. Additionally, customers can inquire if a store price is better than an online price, depending on the policy on price matching.

Holding onto receipts has certainly proven to be worthwhile. Consider the many apps that offer incentives to shoppers for uploading pictures of their shopping trips. As a result of this, shoppers can earn points, coupons, and cashback after submitting their receipts.

Saving your receipts to earn money isn’t limited to these money-saving apps. Take a closer look at that receipt before you throw it away. You may be able to save even more with price matching. In some cases, you may be eligible to get a refund if the price of an item drops as per the store’s price matching policy.

With these general tips and strategies in mind, let’s then find out which mass merchants have price-matching programs, so you can start saving money right away.

Target

While Target stores offer a price match policy, it states that it will only honor a price match for items from a qualifying store’s online deals, other online competitors, or a local competitor’s print ad.

Target’s price match policy reads, “We’ll match the price if you buy a qualifying item at Target then find the identical item for less at Target.com, select online competitors, or in Target’s or competitor’s local print ad. Price matches may be requested at the time of purchase or within 14 days after purchase.”

Walmart

Despite Walmart’s replacement of the “Always Low Prices” message, it’s still helping its customers “Save Money. Live Better”, especially with its price match policy. In line with Walmart’s policy, Walmart stores will only match prices found on their website with identical items purchased in-store. Walmart also notes that, in order for the price match to be applied, the item must be currently in stock.

Amazon

Due to the likelihood that everyone and their uncle will buy more than one gift from Amazon this holiday season, it’s unfortunate that Amazon does not offer price matching. There are however a number of well-known stores that will match Amazon’s low prices.

Regardless, as we mentioned earlier in our tips and strategies section, every price match policy is different, so it’s best to review them individually for more details. For instance, many companies will only offer price matching on products sold and fulfilled by Amazon.com, opposed to third parties. Here is a list of brick-and-mortar stores that will match Amazon stores.

JCPenny

Target

Lowe’s

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best Buy

Bed Bath & Beyond

Nordstrom

Fry’s Electronics

Advance Auto Parts

Best Buy

Best Buy may be the best place to send Santa this year if a smart TV is on your Christmas list. Despite the fact that Best Buy doesn’t offer price matching for refurbished products, clearance items, and open-box items, it makes up for this in other areas.

Best Buy’s price match policy reports that “At the time of sale, we price match all local retail competitors (including their online prices), and we price match products shipped from and sold by these major online retailers: Amazon.com, Crutchfield.com, Dell.com, HP.com and TigerDirect.com.”

As well as offering online and app prices at in-store prices, Best Buy also reflects in-store prices on online and app purchases. Additionally, Best Buy also encourages customers to request a refund in difference if an item’s price drops during the return and exchange period.

Home Depot

Take advantage of Home Depot’s price match policy to put more cash in your pocket this holiday season for home improvements. The low price guarantee at Home Depot is valid for both in-store and online purchases.

In their policy, Home Depot stipulates that for online purchases, price match items must be available from competitors to ship to the customer’s location. Furthermore, Home Depot will also include the price of the item(s) plus shipping costs.

Home Depot’s “pre-purchase” policy states, “If you find a current lower price on an identical, in-stock item from any other retailer, we will match the price. Just bring the ad, printout or photo with you to the register for validation.”

So skip the sky-high prices and long lines this holiday by studying up on your favorite store’s price matching policy.