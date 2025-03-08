Tony! Toni! Toné! Guitarist D’Wayne Wiggins Dead at 64, Cause of Death Revealed

D’Wayne Wiggins, a founding member of the R&B band Tony! Toni! Toné!, known for 90s hits like “Anniversary” and “It Never Rains (In Southern California),” has died at the age of 64.

Wiggins passed away on Friday, March 7th, following a year-long battle with bladder cancer, his family shared in a statement on Instagram.

“D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California,” his family wrote. “He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Tone! He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many.”

“Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community,” his family added.

Wiggins was the talented vocalist and guitarist of the veteran R&B group that also featured his brother, Raphael Saadiq, and their cousin, Christian Riley. The group became key figures in the New Jack Swing movement, combining R&B, jazz, and touches of gospel melodies in their music.

D’Wayne Wiggins and Tony! Toni! Toné! Blew Up with Their Track ‘Feels Good’ in 1990

The Oakland natives debuted in 1988 with the album Who? featuring hits like “Baby Doll.” However, their 1990 track “Feels Good” brought them mainstream success, reaching No. 9 on Billboard’s Hot 100, according to the AP.

The group released two more studio albums with upbeat tracks like “Let’s Get Down” with DJ Quik and timeless slow jams like “Whatever You Want,” “(Lay Your Head on My) Pillow,” and the iconic “Anniversary,” a staple of Black romantic music. Meanwhile, their version of “It Never Rains (In Southern California)” gave a fresh spin to the 1972 classic by Albert Hammond.

Tony! Toni! Toné! disbanded after their fourth album dropped in 1996.

Between 1998 and 2018, Wiggins and Riley performed under the group’s name, with Amar Khalil stepping in as the lead vocalist during that time. Beyond his performances, Wiggins played a pivotal role in nurturing emerging talent. He helped to shape the careers of some of today’s most prominent stars, including Zendaya.

Thanks to Saadiq’s efforts, the group reconciled and came together for a reunion tour in 2023. This marked their first tour with all three original members in nearly three decades.

Fans paid tribute to Wiggins in the band’s post about his passing.

“I’m a huge fan of Tony! Toni! Tone! And I had the pleasure of meeting Mr.Dwayne in person with my mom at their concert this past summer. He was so kind,” one fan wrote.

“You will be missed. Your smile, your smoothness, and always the same coolness wherever,” another fan added.