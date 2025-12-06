tony-nominated-playwright-and-actor-arrested-in-japan-on-drug-allegations

Jeremy O. Harris, the Tony-nominated playwright behind Slave Play and co-writer of the acclaimed indie film Zola, has been arrested in Japan.

Harris has been held for nearly three weeks after being arrested on drug-smuggling charges in Okinawa, according to CBS News.

The 36-year-old was arrested on November 16 at Naha Airport after customs officers allegedly discovered 780 milligrams of a crystal substance containing MDMA in his tote bag, officials said. For context, a typical recreational dose of pure MDMA (ecstasy) ranges from 75 to 125 milligrams.

Jeremy O. Harris at the Bottega Veneta SS26 show during Milan Fashion Week.(Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Prosecutors in Okinawa have received a criminal complaint from regional customs officials, advancing the case toward formal charges. Authorities have not revealed whether Harris has entered a plea or obtained legal representation in Japan.

Okinawa Regional Customs spokesperson Tatsunori Fukuda stated that Japanese authorities found no other drugs in his luggage and believe the MDMA was intended for personal use. The investigation is ongoing, Fukuda added, noting that any comments made by Harris about the case cannot be disclosed.

In Japan, investigators can hold a suspect for up to 23 days before indictment. Pretrial detention may be extended if the suspect remains silent or denies the charges, a practice often criticized as “hostage justice.”

In Japan, drug smuggling convictions can result in lengthy prison sentences.

Jeremy O. Harris Was Set to Attend High Profile Film Festival Before He was Arrested

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harris was originally set to attend Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival to promote Erupcja, a surreal road movie directed by Pete Ohs, in which he stars alongside pop star Charli XCX. Both Harris and Charli XCX are credited as co-writers and producers of the film. However, the festival has quietly removed Harris from its programming, and no comment has been made regarding his absence.

Harris gained attention with Slave Play, written during his time as a graduate student at the Yale School of Drama. The play premiered off-Broadway in 2018. It sparked controversy and a petition due to its provocative themes of race, class, and sexual taboos. It moved to Broadway in 2019, earning a Tony nomination for Best Play, though it did not win.

Alongside minor acting roles, he appeared as himself in the reboot of Gossip Girl and co-produced several episodes of HBO’s Euphoria.