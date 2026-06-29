Daughter In Giddy Mood As She Gets Arrested For Butchering Her Mother With Sister

Two Texas sisters appeared to smile and laugh as police arrested them in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 32-year-old mother of five, according to police video and witness accounts released after the incident.

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Authorities arrested 21-year-old Kitty Mia Diaz, 19-year-old Amaya “Cookie” Diaz, and 21-year-old Kyandra Renee Faz on murder charges following the June 25 killing of Caroline “Caro” Peña in Del Rio, Texas. Investigators allege the three women attacked Peña in broad daylight outside a Sonic Drive-In before she died later at a San Antonio hospital from her injuries. Police have not announced a motive.

Video recorded during the arrests showed the Diaz sisters displaying relaxed and cheerful demeanors while officers escorted them into patrol vehicles. Kitty Diaz smiled as officers walked her to a police cruiser, while Amaya Diaz laughed, smiled toward the camera, and shouted, “Stop recording!” at the person filming the scene.

Daughter “Goofing Off” While Being Arrested

Independent journalist Michael Elizondo, who recorded the arrests, told The New York Post that he initially did not know why police had surrounded the sisters’ home. He later learned that investigators had arrested the women in connection with Peña’s death. Elizondo described the sisters’ behavior as unusually carefree given the seriousness of the allegations.

“That girl was in a happy mood. … She was all smiling, goofing off like nothing happened,” he said.

Police said officers responded after Peña arrived at Val Verde Regional Medical Center with multiple stab wounds. Because of the severity of her injuries, medical personnel transferred her to a hospital in San Antonio, where she later died.

Friends remembered Peña as a devoted mother who always put her five children first. Childhood friend Zelina Ochoa told local media that Peña loved being a mother and willingly helped others, even when she had little to give herself.

Police booked all three suspects into the Del Rio Police Department before transferring them to the GEO Correctional Facility, where they remained in custody pending court proceedings.