Tom Selleck Calls out ‘Frustrating’ Cancellation

Nearly two years after it went off the air, Tom Selleck is opening up about the end of Blue Bloods.

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Selleck recently appeared on Ted Danson’s Where Everybody Knows Your Name SiriusXM podcast, and shared his feelings about the end of the beloved show after 14 seasons.

“Blue Bloods was a labor of love,” the veteran actor, who played Commissioner Frank Reagan on all 14 seasons of the CBS show. “The real truth to that is in the last year…at our last family dinner, everybody wanted to come back. We’d already taken a 25 percent cut in salary. We’d already done all sorts of things to keep the show going.”

He called the situation “frustrating” because the show was still “number six in our fifteenth year” out of the top 100 shows on broadcast television.

Bridget Moynahan, Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg on the set of ‘Blue Bloods’ in New York City, May 2024. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the show was actually number seven on broadcast television in the 2024-2025 season.

“Nobody wanted to leave. Everybody was gonna stay on. That’s hard to get. It may be some kind of record to have the same cast intact for that length of time,” he continued.

Pointing out that the show revolved around a family, “you couldn’t very well replace” characters “with another actor.”

The final season of Blue Bloods was announced in 2023.

“Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS’ legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf said in a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

“For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” Selleck said at the time.

“Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and the CBS network for their steadfast support, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”

Despite the original show being cancelled, Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan got a spin-off called Boston Blue.