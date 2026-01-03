tom-hiddleston-and-zawe-ashton-share-huge-baby-news

MCU stars Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have quietly revealed some big baby news.

The couple recently welcomed their second child, the Kong: Skull Island star confirmed in a GQ profile published on Dec. 30.

While Hiddleston kept the name and sex of his newborn under wraps—proving the Loki star is still the master of secrets—he did share that Ashton gave birth just before his sister welcomed her own little one. It seems the God of Mischief has officially met his match in a house full of diapers. As he raved to the outlet, birth is the “most beautiful, profound, earth-shattering, life-altering” experience.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Met in 2019

Hiddleston, 44, and Ashton, 41, first met while starring in a 2019 revival of the play Betrayal, according to the Associated Press. The couple confirmed their engagement in 2022 and welcomed their first child later that year.

The couple shared the news of Ashton’s pregnancy with Vogue ahead of the SXSW London premiere of Hiddleston’s film The Life of Chuck on June 7. At the event, the actress showcased her baby bump in a stunning light-blue ruffled gown.

“I feel really lucky to be working with someone that I know and who’s been such a champion of me at this sensitive red-carpet dressing moment,” Ashton told the outlet. “I feel like I’ll be very held on an evening where, as an expectant mother, you can feel a little bit exposed.”

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton pictured back in June of 2025. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Both London natives, Hiddleston is best known for his portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He first appeared as the character in the 2011 film Thor and most recently starred in the Disney+ series, Loki.

Ashton also joined the MCU, playing Dar-Benn in the 2023 film The Marvels. Her other notable roles include appearances in Fresh Meat, Not Safe for Work, and Netflix’s Velvet Buzzsaw.

Meanwhile, the high-profile couple remains incredibly private. To date, the names and genders of both of their children are still unknown to the public.