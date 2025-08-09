tom-hanks-pays-tribute-to-the-late-apollo-13-astronaut-james-lovell

Veteran actor Tom Hanks honored the late Apollo 13 astronaut James Lovell in a heartfelt social media post.

Videos by Suggest

Lovell’s daughter-in-law confirmed the news that he died on Thursday to The New York Times. Lovell was 97.

Tom Hanks, 69, portrayed astronaut Jim Lovell in the 1995 film Apollo 13. Directed by Ron Howard, the gripping docudrama recounts the harrowing true story of the 1970 lunar mission commanded by Lovell, which overcame critical failures to return safely to Earth.

“There are people who dare, who dream, and who lead others to the places we would not go on our own,” the Saving Private Ryan actor wrote on Instagram. “Jim Lovell, who for a long while had gone farther into space and for longer than any other person on our planet, was that kind of guy.”

“His many voyages around Earth and on to so-very-close to the moon were not made for riches or celebrity, but because such challenges as those are what fuels the course of being alive — and who better than Jim Lovell to make those voyages,” Hanks added.

“On this night of a full moon, he passes on — to the heavens, to the cosmos, to the stars. Godspeed you, on this next voyage, Jim Lovell,” he concluded.

Ron Howard Joins Tom Hanks in Honoring James Lovell

Ron Howard, the director of Apollo 13, also paid tribute to Jim Lovell through an Instagram post. He shared a carousel featuring photos and video clips of the legendary astronaut, alongside side-by-side comparisons of real-life moments and scenes from the iconic film.

“RIP #CommanderLovell. Navy test pilot, Gemini 7, Gemini 12, Apollo 8, and, of course, Apollo 13,” the director wrote alongside the post.

“Simply knowing Jim has been a tremendous honor,” the Happy Days alum added. “His combination of intellect, courage, and commitment to duty made him one of the most remarkable individuals I’ve ever met. His support of our movie-making efforts inspired authenticity and elevated our process in so many ways.”

“Thank you, sir, for your service to our country and to humankind,” Howard concluded.

Jim Lovell, a Cleveland-born NASA commander and former Navy test pilot, flew four space missions. In a 2010 interview, he famously described the Apollo 13 mission as a “successful failure” due to the crew’s ability to turn a near-catastrophe into a safe recovery.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of Apollo 13, and to celebrate, the iconic film will return to theaters in IMAX format starting September 19. Based on the 1994 book Lost Moon by Jim Lovell and Jeffrey Kluger, Apollo 13 tells the true story of one of NASA’s most famous missions. The film also stars Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton, Gary Sinise, Ed Harris, and Kathleen Quinlan.