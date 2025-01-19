Toddlers Mistake Grandpa’s Ashes for Playtime Snack: ‘The Boys Got PawPaw!’

A Colorado family is experiencing quite a situation after two toddlers mistook their grandpa’s ashes for a playtime snack.

The mother of the two children shared details about the situation in a post on TikTok that garnished more than 2.4 million views.

“The boys got PawPaw,” the toddlers’ mother, Monica Long, said while sharing while speaking about the grandpa’s ashes snack.

She then explained that she had left her toddlers, ages 2 and 3, alone for a moment in early January to use the bathroom. At the time, she was preparing for a birthday party.

However, when she returned, she saw the toddlers were playing in what looked like “white dirt.” Within less than five minutes, the toddlers had managed to get their grandpa’s ashes and smear the remains all over their faces, bodies, and the floor.

“I was like, ‘Where did this dirt come from?’” Lang recalled. She ended up vacuuming the mess.

Days after the incident, Lang said she had discovered the empty container in which the ashes had been originally placed. It finally dawned on her that the dirty was actually the remains.

“They got him, and they dumped him out all over my carpet,” Lang said while holding up the urn. “And I didn’t realize it was PawPaw and I vacuumed him up.”

Long then speculated that the toddlers may have consumed some of their grandpa’s ashes.

“They may have eaten some of him too because [one of them] had the cap in his mouth,” she declared. “Jesus Christ. F**k!”

The Mortified Mother Revealed How The Toddlers Got Ahold of Their Grandpa’s Ashes

Meanwhile, Long revealed how the kids got ahold of the remains to begin with.

“PawPaw was on a shelf, out of their reach, but they’re climbers,” she explained. “They climbed their little way up and got ahold of him.”

She further pointed out that the duo may have used their mouths to unscrew the urn’s cap.

“They’re just getting into everything these days,” Long said, admitting she didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.

However, despite being absolutely mortified by the situation, Lond said the late grandpa would have found humor in the toddlers’ actions.

“Would he have found this story funny? Absolutely,” Long stated in a follow-up video. “He would have definitely gotten a kick out of this whole ordeal.”

Long pointed out that her father had died in 2020 and had “shenanigan stories of his own from being a principal.”

“He was a Vietnam War veteran and a school teacher for many, many years,” Long noted. She added that he was also a “follower of Jesus” as well.



