Todd, Julie, and Savannah Chrisley Open Up About Their Return to Reality TV Following Pardon

Just before the premiere of their new reality TV show, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Todd, Julie, and Savannah Chrisley opened up about cameras returning to their home.

While speaking to Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, the couple and their daughter talked about the new series and how it’s different from their original show.

“We’ve said for 10 years that Chrisley Knows Best was a scripted comedy,” Savannah pointed out. “But this show, we peel back the layers. We break it down. You’re gonna see the dysfunction. You’re going to see the fight and the tears and everything we had to go through to get to today.”

The Chrisley family returns to reality TV just months after President Trump pardoned Todd and Julie. The couple was found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022 and was sentenced to prison. Todd was sentenced to 12 years of jail with 16 months of probation, while Julie received a seven-year prison sentence with 16 months of probation.

However, after 28 months behind bars, the couple received word that President Trump pardoned them. They left prison in late May.

Julie and Todd now say that since their release, their interactions with fans have been “mixed.”

“The ones that I interact with that come up to me, they are lovely,” Julie said. “The majority of the negative comments are not even really about us.”

Todd quickly chimed in, “It’s about who signed our pardon.”

He then spoke about those who disagree with the pardon. “Those are the people that have not dug into the case,” he explained. “And you’re gonna see this come out in these eight episodes. But at the end of the day, I don’t live my life for those people that think I’m guilty. I know what I’ve done.”

Details About Savannah and Chase Chrisley’s Feud While Todd and Julie Were Behind Bars Shared During the New Show’s Premiere

In the first episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Savannah and Chase discussed their feud while Todd and Julie were in prison.

During the episode, Chase mentioned the family wasn’t getting along as his parents served their time. “Since my mom and dad have been away, we haven’t been in the same room all together, let alone sat down for dinner with everybody,” he explained. “I know there is some tension there between me and Savannah.”

Meanwhile, Savannah said she felt like she and Chase had always been best friends. “We did everything together,” she pointed out.

Savannah further shared, “Chase and I are definitely on rocky terms, because over the past two and a half years, he has not helped me at all. I mean, when it comes to the kids, financially, mom and dad – he has not picked up a single ounce of slack, and he’s been given ample opportunity to do so.”

The episode also highlighted Savannah’s role as the care provider of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s minor children, Grayson, 18, and Chloe, 12. Chase acknowledged Savannah caring for their younger siblings, but doesn’t believe she was forced to do so alone.

“Savannah wants help on Savannah’s time,” he said. “As much as Savannah says she wants my help, I don’t think Savannah actually wants any help.”

He then added, “Because she wants to be able to say that she did it on her own.”