Latest ’90 Day Fiancé’ Divorce News Revealed

A 90 Day Fiancé star has recently filed for divorce, with his estranged wife claiming he is behind on child support payments.

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In June, 90 Day: The Last Resort star Patrick Mendes filed for a default summary disposition in his divorce from Thais Mendes. According to Starcasm, Patrick made the filing on June 15, which was 25 days after Thais was served with divorce papers on May 21. Under Nevada state law, Thais had 21 calendar days to respond after being served.

With the help of her new attorney, Carmen Marisol, Thais fired back with her own response. Per documents obtained by Starcasm, rather than battling for sole custody of their daughter Aleesi, the 90 Day Fiancé star is proposing joint legal and physical custody, a more amicable arrangement than Patrick’s filing suggested.

She’s also claiming Patrick owes child support arrears and wants the court to do the math based on Nevada law. On top of that, Thais is seeking spousal support, wants Patrick to cover Aleesi’s health insurance, and is asking for unreimbursed medical costs to be split equally. She also plans to reclaim her maiden name and has flagged that community assets and debts are yet to be divided.

’90 Day Fiancé’ Couple Allegedly Has Over $240,000 in Unsecured Debt

Patrick’s divorce filing reveals the couple has over $240,000 in unsecured debt. Thais is said to owe just under $20,000 across multiple credit cards, while Patrick’s debt to various banks and credit card companies totals $221,889.02.

That said, Thais responded to Starcasm’s Instagram post about the debt, commenting: “I can confirm I have no idea what that is lol.”

Meanwhile, Thais seems to be handling the drama in stride. Just yesterday (August 3), she posted a photo dump of herself rocking several outfits in a series of gym mirror selfies.

“Gym era ✨💓,” she wrote alongside the snaps.

“Thaisssss girl we love to see a momma taking care of herself,” one fan gushed in the comments…