‘Today’ Co-Host Sheinelle Jones’ Lengthy Absence from the Show Explained

Today co-host Sheinelle Jones was forced to step away from the show while she was attending to a family health matter.

In an Instagram post, Jones revealed that she will be taking an extensive absence from Today as she and her family deal with the health matter. She has been absent from Today since Dec. 18.

“I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show,” she wrote. “I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter.”

Jones then acknowledged the support that she has received from her Today co-workers and fans.

“It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family but to also have all of you,” she wrote. “Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”

Although she didn’t reveal what the health matter was, a source close to the Today co-host revealed to People that it is “serious,” but does not concern her and her three children.

“Sheinelle appreciates the support she’s received from fans and viewers in her absence,” the source stated. “She’s especially grateful for her tight-knit Today show family and co-hosts, for all their love during a sensitive time.”

Fellow ‘Today’ Co-Hosts Rally For Sheinelle Jones Amid Family Health Matter

Meanwhile, fellow Today co-hosts spoke out in support of Jones amid her family health matter.

“We know so many of you have been asking about Sheinelle and missing her,” Savannah Guthrie stated. “We miss her too.”

Craig Melvin also spoke out about Jones.

“Sheinelle, we all love you and are so looking forward to having you back,” Melvin noted.

“We’ll see you soon,” Guthrie added.

Jones joined the Today crew in 2014 and has appeared through all of the show’s programming. She is a regular fill-in as co-anchor for Today and was a guest co-host for Today with Hoda & Jenna (now known as Today with Jenna & Friends).

She also co-hosts 3rd Hour of Today alongside Melvin, Al Roker, and Dylan Dreyer.

The family health matter comes just before Jones is set to release her first book, Through Mom’s Eyes. The book is notably inspired by the recurring Today segment, where she interviews celebrities’ mothers about raising successful children.