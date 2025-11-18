tlc-reality-tv-personality-reportedly-arrested-on-harassment-charge

A TLC reality TV personality was recently arrested in West Virginia with a misdemeanor harassment charge.

Videos by Suggest

According to Starcasm, former Gypsy Sisters star Mellie Stanley was arrested in Berkeley County on Nov. 3. Sources to the TLC reality TV personality stated her niece, Dallas, had called law enforcement on her.

“Family says Dallas filed charges on Mellie for harassment,” one source, Instagram user Haven_GGTT, stated. “Family says Dallas is accused Mellie of setting her boyfriend up with someone or encouraging it.”

Dallas previously hinted that something was going on behind the scenes in a TikTok post. “To the girl who destroyed my peace while pretending she was innocent,” she wrote. Remember, tables always turn. One day, the pain you caused me will find its way back to you, louder and heavier than you ever imagined. And when that day comes, don’t forget I endured it, I rose from it, and I became stronger.”

She then wrote, “It won’t be because I wished it on you, but because karma never forgets.”

The Former TLC Reality TV Personality Reveals What Led to Her Harassment Arrest

Stanley has since posted a $3,000 bond and was released. A Reddit user revealed that Mellie confirmed Dallas wasn’t the one who called the police on her.

Explaining the situation, Stanley said her daughter, Rode, and another girlfriend kept telling her they were being bullied by a neighbor girl. The situation progressed without any help from the school or the bus driver.

In response, Stanley gave her daughter permission to push back against her bully. She also told the school and bus driver the same thing, stating that her daughter had permission to fight back.

“I think Mellie’s daughter came clean and admitted she was lying,” the Reddit post revealed. “In hopes she would be transferred to her friend’s class. Prior to Mellie finding out the truth, she [had spoken] to the other child’s parents about the situation.”

The post further pointed out, “Mellie says when she found out it was a lie she had contacted the other girls mother and apologized and advised her daughter will be handled and punished. It seems that mother took the warrant out on Mellie prior to the apology because both was done on the same day.”

This isn’t the first time Stanley has had a run-in with the law.

In 2017, the TLC reality TV personality was arrested with her then-husband, George Lee, for a $18,000 Toys R’ Us and Babies R’ Us coupon fraud scam