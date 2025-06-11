tlc-reality-show-couple-gets-engaged

A TLC reality show couple recently announced their engagement.

7 Little Johnstons star Liz Johnston took to her Instagram account to announce she and her partner, Brice Bolden, were officially engaged.

“Leighton’s face says it all,” she wrote in the post’s caption. She then shared photos of her, Leighton Drew Bolden, and Brice on a beach in Pensacola, Florida. In one of the photos, Liz shows off her engagement ring while standing next to Brice.

The TLC reality show couple has dealt with some ups and downs during their courtship. During the 14th season of 7 Little Johnstones, the couple called it quits amid Liz’s pregnancy. However, the break-up was seemingly temporary, and the couple was able to resolve their issues.

Their daughter Leighton was born and did not inherit Liz’s dwarfism. Following the birth, Liz told PEOPLE that she was relieved her daughter was born at an average height.

“Personally, I was a little bit relieved that she was [average height] because hearing my mom’s stories about her pregnancies with me and my older brother, there was a little bit of fear in that,” she explained.

The reality TV star then said those with dwarfism tend to have “a bit more respiratory issues.” She pointed out that babies with dwarfism (or achondroplasia) can have “larger than normal heads.

Liz noted that carrying Leighton was “just more bearable because she was so little and she was a lot easier to carry than a little person baby would have been able to.”

“But I was very grateful with having my little petite average-size daughter for sure,” she added. “We are very blessed.”

The TLC Reality TV Star Recently Spoke About Raising An Average-Height Child

Earlier this year, Liz spoke to Today about how she’s raising her average-sized child.

“If there’s anything that my parents have etched in me, it’s keeping your child safe, keeping your family safe,” she explained. “So that’s what I do.”

Liz then said she’s not afraid to switch to “mean mom” mode when strangers get too close to her child. “You would think there would be a profession of people knowing their limits and boundaries when it comes to touching your children,” she noted. “It’s nuts.”

She further shared that she’s not afraid of her postpartum experience being televised, as she doesn’t watch her own reality TV show.

“We’ve kind of learned from way earlier on, like probably after the third season, that it’s best if we don’t want the show,” Liz said. “Whatever people say to us, we’ll just act like we watch it, but sometimes we have no idea what they’re talking about because when we film, we really just want to keep it genuine.”

She went on to reveal how she got her “stoicness” from her mother, especially on the roughest parenting days. “My parents were great role models,” Liz said. “And they kept reminding me that it will pass – not every day is going to be like this.”