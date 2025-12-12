TLC Reality Personality Dies After Months of Health Complications Spawned by Car Wreck: Pauline Potter Was 62

Pauline Potter, whose journey to overcome significant weight challenges was featured in a 2015 episode of TLC’s My 600-lb Life, has died.

Potter passed away on November 27, nearly a year after a serious car accident left her with broken ribs and lasting injuries.

The 62-year-old’s death was announced by her son, Dillon, in a YouTube video. He did not mention the specific city or state where she passed away, though she had lived in both Sacramento and Houston.

Pauline Potter. (Image via GoFundMe)

“We were driving on a dark two-lane highway,” Dillon Potter explains in the video about the January 2025 accident, “and there was a truck and trailer that was stopped in the middle of the road. We did not see it because they didn’t have any lights on.”

“The guy claimed that he ran out of gas,” he added, “but for whatever reason, he still didn’t have his lights on. We hit the trailer. Because he didn’t have lights on, we didn’t see it until it was too late, and we were right up on it.”

In the months after the accident, Pauline’s health worsened, according to Dillon. She developed digestive issues, and doctors discovered a “blockage in her esophagus” that caused her to regurgitate food. Pauline was hospitalized for the blockage and COVID-19, but treatments and tests failed because “there was always something wrong.”

According to Dillon, Pauline was sent home for hospice care in November.

Pauline Potter Lost 149 Pounds on Her ‘My 600-lb Life’ Journey

In 2011, Guinness World Records confirmed the then-643-pound Potter (who was also profiled on Dr. Phil) as the heaviest living woman. During her year-long feature on the TLC series, she lost 149 pounds. By 2022, she weighed 223 pounds.

In January 2022, Potter shared on Instagram, “I haven’t posted on here in a long time, but I’m proud to say that now I’m down to 223 pounds. It feels so great to be able to not be reliant on someone else to do even the littlest things for me.”

Dillon Potter has started a GoFundMe to cover cremation expenses. Memorial service details will be shared later.